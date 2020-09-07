Here's how you can change your Netflix plan: Step-by-step guide

Neflix is one of the most popular video streaming apps and is the first name that strikes up in anybody’s mind when it comes to streaming content. It currently offers four streaming plans in India, and there is no annual subscription plan like other streaming services like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime and others. The most basic plan that Netflix has is Rs 199, which offers access to all the Netflix content at SD quality instead of the regular HD resolution. This further means that if you want better quality videos then you will have to pay more. Also Read - Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT platforms to begin self-regulation of content

It is also important to note that Rs 199 Netflix plan buyers will only be able to stream content on just one screen at any given time. The other plans include the Basic plan, the Standard plan, and the Premium plan. The Basic plan is priced at Rs 499 per month with SD resolution to one screen. Standard plan amounts to Rs 649 per month with content available in HD in two screens at any given time. Also Read - How to get free Netflix and Amazon Prime subscription

The premium plan is priced at Rs 799 per month at HD/UHD resolution in four different screens at any time. If you already have a Netflix plan or planning to buy one, then note that you won’t be able to change it again until the beginning of your next monthly billing cycle. If you don’t know how to change Netflix streaming plans, then check the steps below to know how to do it. Also Read - Twitch Watch Parties allow users to stream Amazon Prime Video content with friends

How to change your Netflix plan

Step 1: Open Netflix app on your phone and visit the “More” section, which is located in the bottom right corner.

Step 2: Tap on “Account” and you will be redirected to a web page. There you will notice “Plan Details” bar when you scroll.

Step 3: You need to tap on Change plan and you are done. You will find all the plans that Neflix has and you just need to select the plan and press continue. You will asked again to confirm the new plan. Netflix also gives you details on what benefits particular plan includes.