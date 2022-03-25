How to check Aadhaar authentication history: Follow these simple steps

Aadhar Card is an essential document for every citizen. It is one of the essential identity proofs. Aadhar card is most important for all government works and to take advantage of schemes. Aadhaar number is asked almost everywhere. Also Read - Jio Rs 279 cricket add-on plan with Disney+ Hotstar subscription launched ahead of IPL 2022

Biometric and demographic information of citizens is entered in the Aadhaar card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). It can also be used for money transactions as every Indian's bank account is linked with their Aadhaar card. But since online scams are increasing these days, many people are also worried about the misuse of Aadhaar.

By visiting the website of UIDAI, you can check where your Aadhaar has been used for authentication 50 years old or in the last six months.