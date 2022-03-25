comscore How to check Aadhaar authentication history: Follow these simple steps
Here's how you can check your Aadhaar authentication history

Aadhaar can also be used for money transactions as every Indian's bank account is linked with their Aadhaar card. But since online scams are increasing these days, many people are also worried about the misuse of Aadhaar.

Aadhar Card is an essential document for every citizen. It is one of the essential identity proofs. Aadhar card is most important for all government works and to take advantage of schemes. Aadhaar number is asked almost everywhere. Also Read - Jio Rs 279 cricket add-on plan with Disney+ Hotstar subscription launched ahead of IPL 2022

Biometric and demographic information of citizens is entered in the Aadhaar card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). It can also be used for money transactions as every Indian’s bank account is linked with their Aadhaar card. But since online scams are increasing these days, many people are also worried about the misuse of Aadhaar. Also Read - Mahindra to sell its first NFTs in an online auction this month

By visiting the website of UIDAI, you can check where your Aadhaar has been used for authentication 50 years old or in the last six months. Also Read - Google wants you to use your smartphone for detecting heart, eye conditions

  1. If you also want to know where your Aadhaar has been used, click on Aadhaar Authentication History.
  2. Here enter the 12 digit Aadhaar number and the four-digit security code.
  3. Now click on Generate OTP. After this, OTP will come to your mobile number.
  4. Now a new page will open on the website. Enter authentication type, select date range, number of records, and OTP.
  5. Now go to the drop-down menu and select the option of All Options.
  6. After that, select the date range on the page.
  7. Here you can collect information only six months ago.
  8. Now press the submit button and fill in all the required information.
  9. The information will come in front of you about where and where your Aadhar card has been used.
  Published Date: March 25, 2022 5:53 PM IST

News

