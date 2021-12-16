Here's how you can create, join, use audio-chat rooms on Twitter Spaces: Step-by-step guide

American microblogging and social network website Twitter added audio chat rooms called Spaces within its app back in November 2020 as an attempt to eclipse Clubhouse’s success with its version of audio-centric chatrooms. Both Android and iOS users have got hold of the Twitter Space feature. Also Read - Twitter rolls out auto-generated captions feature for videos on Android, iOS and web

The tech giant introduced a slew of new features for Spaces, including an ability to add co-hosts, a fund for space creators called Spark Program, and piloted ticket spaces. Although the company introduced the feature earlier, several people still don't know how to use it. The feature lets you join, listen, and speak and is almost like talking to people in real-time via voice notes. The spaces are public, and hence anyone can be a listener by just joining via a link. Additionally, you can invite up to 10 listeners to your Space by sending them a link.

Here are a few simple steps through which you can create Spaces on Twitter:

STEP1: Firstly, an open Twitter app on Android or iOS smartphone.

STEP2: Now tap on your profile picture at the top left corner of the screen

STEP3: Scroll towards the right and tap on Spaces

STEP4: Click on the options including Everyone, People you follow, or Only people you invite to speak.

STEP5: Now, tap Start your Space.

STEP6: Now, you can add up to 10 speakers to join your Space

STEP7: You will get an option to add a description, name to your Space.

STEP8: Tap on the three dots at the bottom and go to Adjust settings

STEP9: You can also choose whether to see captions by enabling or disabling View Captions.

STEP10: You can now allow mic access to Speakers by toggling enable the mic on

STEP11: You can now get started chatting in your Space

STEP12: Tap leaves at the top right corner when you wish to end the session.