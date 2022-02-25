How to remove Facebook profile from Instagram: Follow these simple steps

If you are very active on social media, you would know many benefits of linking Instagram and Facebook accounts. First, you can share your Insta posts on Facebook very easily. Also, it becomes very easy to connect Facebook friends to your Instagram account. But if you do not want to link both the accounts with each other, we are telling you some easy steps with the help of which you can delink these accounts. Also Read - Ukraine-Russia conflict: Facebook, Twitter come forward to help people in Ukraine

How to link Instagram and Facebook accounts?

Log in to Instagram, tap the profile icon, and click the three dots.

After that, you have to tap on the Settings icon.

Then tap on Accounts and then tap on Linked Accounts.

Tap Facebook and enter your Facebook login details.

Apart from Facebook, you will also get options for Twitter, etc.

Once the account is linked, you can share any post on Facebook from the same screen.

How to delink Facebook profile from Instagram:

STEP1: First of all, tap on the profile picture coming on the right side at the bottom.

STEP2: Now, tap on the option on the top right side, then tap on Settings.

STEP3: Here, tap Accounts Center at the bottom, then tap your name at the top.

STEP4: Tap your connected account, tap Continue, and remove from Account Center.

STEP5: Tap on Continue and then tap on Remove. Your accounts have now been unlinked.