comscore How to remove Facebook profile from Instagram: Follow these simple steps
  • Home
  • How To
  • Here's how you can de-link your Facebook profile from Instagram
News

Here's how you can de-link your Facebook profile from Instagram

How To

You can share your Insta posts on Facebook very easily. Also, it becomes very easy to connect Facebook friends to your Instagram account. But if you do not want to link both the accounts with each other, we are telling you about some easy steps with the help of which you can delink these accounts.

Facebook

Image: Zee News

If you are very active on social media, you would know many benefits of linking Instagram and Facebook accounts. First, you can share your Insta posts on Facebook very easily. Also, it becomes very easy to connect Facebook friends to your Instagram account. But if you do not want to link both the accounts with each other, we are telling you some easy steps with the help of which you can delink these accounts. Also Read - Ukraine-Russia conflict: Facebook, Twitter come forward to help people in Ukraine

How to link Instagram and Facebook accounts?

Log in to Instagram, tap the profile icon, and click the three dots. Also Read - This new malware can take control of your social media accounts

After that, you have to tap on the Settings icon. Also Read - Mark Zuckerberg burnt $500 billion by renaming Facebook to Meta

Then tap on Accounts and then tap on Linked Accounts.

Tap Facebook and enter your Facebook login details.

Apart from Facebook, you will also get options for Twitter, etc.

Once the account is linked, you can share any post on Facebook from the same screen.

Instagram, Facebook, Meta, Instagram monthly active users, Instagram 2 billion monthly active users, Instagram user base, Instagram boom, Instagram Reels, Instagram stories

Image: Pixabay

How to delink Facebook profile from Instagram:

STEP1: First of all, tap on the profile picture coming on the right side at the bottom.

STEP2: Now, tap on the option on the top right side, then tap on Settings.

STEP3: Here, tap Accounts Center at the bottom, then tap your name at the top.

STEP4: Tap your connected account, tap Continue, and remove from Account Center.

STEP5: Tap on Continue and then tap on Remove. Your accounts have now been unlinked.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 25, 2022 1:27 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 25, 2022 1:28 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Reddit gets new Discover tab for photos, videos
Apps
Reddit gets new Discover tab for photos, videos
Facebook, Twitter highlight safety tips for people in Ukraine

Apps

Facebook, Twitter highlight safety tips for people in Ukraine

How to remove Facebook profile from Instagram: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to remove Facebook profile from Instagram: Follow these simple steps

Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds launched with dual drivers, active noise cancellation: Check price, features, more

Wearables

Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds launched with dual drivers, active noise cancellation: Check price, features, more

This new malware can take control of your social media accounts

News

This new malware can take control of your social media accounts

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Reddit gets new Discover tab for photos, videos

How to remove Facebook profile from Instagram: Follow these simple steps

Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds launched with dual drivers, active noise cancellation: Check price, features, more

This new malware can take control of your social media accounts

Redmi Note 11 Pro could launch in March: Here s the expected price, specifications, and features

Exclusive: Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter to get around 200 km range

Going back to work? Here are some Google Maps hacks for you

5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using

OnePlus Buds Z2 vs Nothing Ear 1: Which TWS earbuds should you pick?

MeitY s shares draft data policy: Here s what it recommends

Related Topics

Related Stories

Facebook, Twitter highlight safety tips for people in Ukraine

Apps

Facebook, Twitter highlight safety tips for people in Ukraine
How to remove Facebook profile from Instagram: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to remove Facebook profile from Instagram: Follow these simple steps
This new malware can take control of your social media accounts

News

This new malware can take control of your social media accounts
Mark Zuckerberg burnt $500 billion by renaming Facebook to Meta

News

Mark Zuckerberg burnt $500 billion by renaming Facebook to Meta
How to unlink Facebook profile from your Instagram account

How To

How to unlink Facebook profile from your Instagram account

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग ने सस्ते में लॉन्च किया 5000mAh बैटरी और 48MP कैमरे वाला फोन

BoAt Watch Blaze भारत में लॉन्च, SpO2 सपोर्ट के साथ मिल रहे ये शानदार स्पेसिफिकेशन

सावधान! आपके सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट्स को कंट्रोल कर सकता है यह खतरनाक मेलवेयर

फ्री फायर बैन से बढ़ी सिंगापुर की चिंता, हुआ करोड़ों का नुकसान

रियलमी का एक और 5G फोन जल्द होगा लॉन्च, आ गई डेट

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature | Users can Now choose audience for their status updates | BGR India

News

WhatsApp New Feature | Users can Now choose audience for their status updates | BGR India
iQOO 9 Pro Smartphone Launched | UNBOXING | #MONSTERINSIDE

Hands On

iQOO 9 Pro Smartphone Launched | UNBOXING | #MONSTERINSIDE
Motorola Edge 30 Pro Launch | Know its Price and Features | BGR India

News

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Launch | Know its Price and Features | BGR India
5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using

Features

5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using

News

Reddit gets new Discover tab for photos, videos
Apps
Reddit gets new Discover tab for photos, videos
How to remove Facebook profile from Instagram: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to remove Facebook profile from Instagram: Follow these simple steps
Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds launched with dual drivers, active noise cancellation: Check price, features, more

Wearables

Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds launched with dual drivers, active noise cancellation: Check price, features, more
This new malware can take control of your social media accounts

News

This new malware can take control of your social media accounts
Redmi Note 11 Pro could launch in March: Here s the expected price, specifications, and features

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 Pro could launch in March: Here s the expected price, specifications, and features

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers