comscore How to disable Google Meet in Gmail: Step-by-step guide
  • Home
  • How To
  • Here's how you can disable Google Meet in Gmail
News

Here's how you can disable Google Meet in Gmail

How To

Google Meet is the latest version of Google's video conferencing application, formerly known as Hangouts Meet. Earlier, this service was paid, but the company has made it accessible for all during the coronavirus epidemic.

Google Meet

Image: Google

Video conferencing apps are becoming quite popular due to Covid-19. In such a situation, the Zoom app was being used the most, but to compete with Zoom, Gmail Meet was launched. Google has named its platform Hangouts Meet as Google Meet. Also Read - Gmail’s integrated view is coming to Workspace users: Here’s what’s changing

Recently, Google rolled out a new feature according to which the Google Meet button was integrated on Gmail. With this button available on Gmail, users can easily access Google Meet with a single click. Also Read - Zoom vs Microsoft Teams vs Google Meet: What’s unique about Zoom’s latest update?

At the same time, Gmail brought a new update to its app. Now the big button of Google Meet has been added just below the compose button of Gmail. In such a situation, many users have become very upset with this, and many complaints are also coming about it. Also Read - Google Meet gets live translated captions on web, mobile devices: How to use it

Google Meet is the latest version of Google’s video conferencing application, formerly known as Hangouts Meet. Earlier, this service was paid, but the company has made it accessible for all during the coronavirus epidemic. In the new Gmail UI, a separate tab has been given for Inbox and a separate tab for Google Meet. If you like it, that’s good, but if you want to remove it, you have to follow some steps.

google meet, google meet translation, google meet live translation caption, google meet feature, google meet new feature, google meet bets update

Here’s how you can disable Google Meet in Gmail

  1. First, you have to go to Gmail settings. To do this, the user has to tap on the hamburger menu in the app.
  2. It will be as a three-line up on the right.
  3. On tabbing here, options like Primary, Social, Promotions, etc., will be visible where the user has to click on Settings.
  4. In Settings, users will get the option of General Settings.
  5. Here you will have a separate section for Gmail ID.
  6. Separate sections will be found here for different accounts.
  7. If you use multiple accounts, you will need to set up settings for all.
  8. Among the many options, users will find the Meet subsection here.
  9. Here users will have to go to Show the Meet tab for Video Calling.
  10. It has to be ticked off. If you have more Gmail accounts, you have to follow this step for all.
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 10, 2022 4:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Sony Hey PlayStation feature brings voice commands to PS5
Gaming
Sony Hey PlayStation feature brings voice commands to PS5
Samsung Galaxy S22 series up for pre-reserve in India

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series up for pre-reserve in India

Redmi Note 11S vs Vivo T1: Which one to pick under Rs 20,000?

Features

Redmi Note 11S vs Vivo T1: Which one to pick under Rs 20,000?

Asus ROG Phone 5s series India launch date set for Feb 15: How to watch

Mobiles

Asus ROG Phone 5s series India launch date set for Feb 15: How to watch

How to watch full episodes of Shark Tank India for free

How To

How to watch full episodes of Shark Tank India for free

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

How to disable Google Meet in Gmail: Step-by-step guide

Sony Hey PlayStation feature brings voice commands to PS5

Samsung Galaxy S22 series up for pre-reserve in India

Asus ROG Phone 5s series India launch date set for Feb 15: How to watch

Airtel launches Xstream Premium subscription at Rs 149 per month

Redmi Note 11S vs Vivo T1: Which one to pick under Rs 20,000?

Redmi Note 11S vs Redmi Note 11: What's different?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: End of an era

Top Alexa, Google Assistant tricks to make work from easier

Visiting India s largest electric car charging hub

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to disable Google Meet in Gmail: Step-by-step guide

How To

How to disable Google Meet in Gmail: Step-by-step guide
Gmail s next big update is coming on February 8

News

Gmail s next big update is coming on February 8
How to use Google Meet s live translated caption feature

How To

How to use Google Meet s live translated caption feature
How to record video meetings on Google Meet in 5 simple steps

How To

How to record video meetings on Google Meet in 5 simple steps
Google Meet Starts Live Translated Captions: How to Enable Them

Apps

Google Meet Starts Live Translated Captions: How to Enable Them

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 9 Pro 5G और Realme 9 Pro+ 5G की कीमत लीक, 16 फरवरी को धांसू स्पेसिफिकेशन के साथ होंगे भारत में लॉन्च

ऐयरटेल ने पेश किया OTT प्लेटफॉर्म, 10 हजार से ज्यादा मूवीज, शोज और लाइव प्रोग्राम का मिलेगा एक्सेस

Garena Free Fire में मिल रहा Halo of Music इमोट समेत कई रिवॉर्ड पाने का मौका, जानें कैसे

वनप्लस का सस्ता 5G फोन 17 फरवरी को भारत में होगा लॉन्च, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

गेम में चीटिंग करने वालों पर Krafton सख्त, बैन किए 1.7 लाख अकाउंट्स

Latest Videos

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more

Hands On

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more
WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India

News

WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India
moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India

Features

moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

How to disable Google Meet in Gmail: Step-by-step guide
How To
How to disable Google Meet in Gmail: Step-by-step guide
Sony Hey PlayStation feature brings voice commands to PS5

Gaming

Sony Hey PlayStation feature brings voice commands to PS5
Samsung Galaxy S22 series up for pre-reserve in India

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series up for pre-reserve in India
Asus ROG Phone 5s series India launch date set for Feb 15: How to watch

Mobiles

Asus ROG Phone 5s series India launch date set for Feb 15: How to watch
Airtel launches Xstream Premium subscription at Rs 149 per month

Telecom

Airtel launches Xstream Premium subscription at Rs 149 per month

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers