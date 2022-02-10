How to disable Google Meet in Gmail: Step-by-step guide

Video conferencing apps are becoming quite popular due to Covid-19. In such a situation, the Zoom app was being used the most, but to compete with Zoom, Gmail Meet was launched. Google has named its platform Hangouts Meet as Google Meet. Also Read - Gmail’s integrated view is coming to Workspace users: Here’s what’s changing
Recently, Google rolled out a new feature according to which the Google Meet button was integrated on Gmail. With this button available on Gmail, users can easily access Google Meet with a single click. Also Read - Zoom vs Microsoft Teams vs Google Meet: What’s unique about Zoom’s latest update?
At the same time, Gmail brought a new update to its app. Now the big button of Google Meet has been added just below the compose button of Gmail. In such a situation, many users have become very upset with this, and many complaints are also coming about it. Also Read - Google Meet gets live translated captions on web, mobile devices: How to use it
Google Meet is the latest version of Google’s video conferencing application, formerly known as Hangouts Meet. Earlier, this service was paid, but the company has made it accessible for all during the coronavirus epidemic. In the new Gmail UI, a separate tab has been given for Inbox and a separate tab for Google Meet. If you like it, that’s good, but if you want to remove it, you have to follow some steps.
Here’s how you can disable Google Meet in Gmail
- First, you have to go to Gmail settings. To do this, the user has to tap on the hamburger menu in the app.
- It will be as a three-line up on the right.
- On tabbing here, options like Primary, Social, Promotions, etc., will be visible where the user has to click on Settings.
- In Settings, users will get the option of General Settings.
- Here you will have a separate section for Gmail ID.
- Separate sections will be found here for different accounts.
- If you use multiple accounts, you will need to set up settings for all.
- Among the many options, users will find the Meet subsection here.
- Here users will have to go to Show the Meet tab for Video Calling.
- It has to be ticked off. If you have more Gmail accounts, you have to follow this step for all.