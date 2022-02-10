How to disable Google Meet in Gmail: Step-by-step guide

Video conferencing apps are becoming quite popular due to Covid-19. In such a situation, the Zoom app was being used the most, but to compete with Zoom, Gmail Meet was launched. Google has named its platform Hangouts Meet as Google Meet. Also Read - Gmail’s integrated view is coming to Workspace users: Here’s what’s changing

Recently, Google rolled out a new feature according to which the Google Meet button was integrated on Gmail. With this button available on Gmail, users can easily access Google Meet with a single click.

At the same time, Gmail brought a new update to its app. Now the big button of Google Meet has been added just below the compose button of Gmail. In such a situation, many users have become very upset with this, and many complaints are also coming about it.

Google Meet is the latest version of Google’s video conferencing application, formerly known as Hangouts Meet. Earlier, this service was paid, but the company has made it accessible for all during the coronavirus epidemic. In the new Gmail UI, a separate tab has been given for Inbox and a separate tab for Google Meet. If you like it, that’s good, but if you want to remove it, you have to follow some steps.

Here’s how you can disable Google Meet in Gmail