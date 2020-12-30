Instagram is one of the world’s most popular photo-sharing platforms with over a billion users on its platform. The popularity of the app has reached beyond the realms of the smartphone as it is also available on the desktop. Also Read - How to download Instagram videos, photos and Stories

The fact that the photo-sharing app offers such a seamless user experience with multiple filters, effects and other features makes more people join the platform and share their daily stories through the visual medium.

Speaking of stories, Instagram Stories is the most commonly used feature on the app where users post their daily activities via pictures or small videos which disappear in 24 hours. The way to make these stories more engaging and fun is by using various filters and effects which you might have also come across various profiles. But how do you download those filters and how do you get that unique effect that one of your friends used in their story. Let's take a look.

How to search and download filters

You first need to open the camera on Instagram by swiping left and going to the newsfeed section.

You then need to tap on the ‘Your Story’ icon if it’s the first story you are posting.

You can also post a fresh story by tapping in the ‘+’ sign on the top-left corner of the app and selecting ‘Story’ from the carousel below.

Then, you need to swipe left from near the shutter button to go to the ‘Browse Effects’ option.

Tap on that and then you’ll be able to browse through multiple effects which you can save to your account. You get to choose from a range of filters which you can see in the form of tabs on the top of the screen.

If you wish to search for a specific filter you can do so by typing its name in the search bar on the top.

To save a filter, tap on the effect and then tap on the download option at the bottom-right corner of the app.

The filter will be saved to your Camera section. You also have the option to try the filter before downloading it. If you want to use the effect you’ll find it in your Camera section.

How to download and save filters on your Camera

If you come across a filter that someone on your follower list is using, you can also download the same filter/effect.

To download that filter, tap the name of the effect that is displayed on the top-left corner.

You will then get an option to save the effect on your camera at the bottom. Tap on ‘Save effect’ and it will be saved on your camera.

To use the filter, you need to go to your Instagram camera and scroll through the effects on the bottom by swiping left or right. That effect will be saved in that carousel.