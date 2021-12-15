Here s how you can dress your WhatsApp icon in a Christmas hat

We are already heading towards Christmas week, and it implies that our social media will now be filled with messages and well wishes. So, here’s how you can give your WhatsApp a personal touch. How about dressing your WhatsApp icon in a Christmas hat? Well, it is really simple! You just need to download the Nova Launcher, and your WhatsApp will be all decked up with a Christmas hat. Also Read - JioMart, JioMobile recharge coming to WhatsApp: Here's how to use it
Follow these simple steps to give your WhatsApp a new look:
STEP1: Firstly, search WhatsApp image with a Christmas hat in a PNG format from any browser
STEP2: Now download and install Nova Launcher from Google Play Store and install it.
STEP3: Open the app
STEP4: It will ask to configure some basic app configuration like design configuration, icons and their size, search window, and many others.
STEP5: You can opt to choose of your choice, or you can leave them as defaults.
STEP6: Scroll down and tap on the tick button to complete the configuration process.
STEP7: Press the home button on your device.
STEP8: Now you have two different UI designs on your device. The first is the one that comes as default and another one from Nova Launcher.
STEP9: Select the one from the Nova launcher.
STEP10: Search for WhatsApp app
STEP11: Long press on it to find the edit option
STEP12: Tap edit to edit WhatsApp details
STEP13: Tap on WhatsApp image to select your downloaded image.
STEP14: Select your downloaded image from the gallery and tap done
STEP15: Now your WhatsApp should have a Christmas hat image