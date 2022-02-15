Facebook’s instant messaging app WhatsApp has made dark mode available for WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp desktop apps to relieve the eyes after the mobile app. The instant messaging app is one of the most popular messaging apps globally, and its website version, WhatsApp Web, is also widely used. Also Read - WhatsApp to introduce new safety feature for Desktop, Web version

WhatsApp Web gives you a chance to take advantage of the instant messaging app on your laptop, PC, and even your iPad. If you are using dark mode on the WhatsApp app on your iPhone or Android device, you can also use dark mode on WhatsApp Web. Also Read - WhatsApp allowed to double its payments service user base by NPCI: Report

Here’s how to enable dark mode on WhatsApp web:

STEP1: Go to WhatsApp Web on your computer and log in via QR Code.

STEP2: To do this, open WhatsApp on your Android phone and tap on the three-dot option on the right.

STEP3: Now click on WhatsApp Web and scan the QR code that appears on the website on the computer.

STEP4: Similarly, iPhone users open WhatsApp on their phones and go to Settings.

STEP5: Open WhatsApp Web here.

STEP6: Now scan the code on your computer screen and login.

STEP7: Verify your WhatsApp account using the WhatsApp Web QR code.

STEP8: After opening WhatsApp Web, on the right side, where your contacts are visible, you have to click on the three-dot menu on the top side.

STEP9: Then click on the Settings option.

STEP10: In the Settings option, you will see the Theme option.

STEP611 As soon as you click on the theme option, you will get two options, Light and Dark.

STEP12: To enable dark mode, tap on the dark and click on OK.