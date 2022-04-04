comscore How to erase data from iPhone: Follow these simple steps
News

Here's how you can erase data from iPhone

How To

It is mandatory to activate the Find My iPhone Feature in order to erase your iPhone data if you have lost it. Here's how you can activate Find My iPhone.

Apple-iPhone-SE

Nowadays, almost everyone keeps their essential data on their smartphone, whether bank details or any other financial document. In such a situation, if you lose your smartphone or it is stolen, then the data can also be misused. To avoid such a situation, ios allows its iPhone users to find the phone and delete the data. Also Read - Realme 9 4G with a 90Hz AMOLED display to launch in India on April 7

It is mandatory to activate the Find My iPhone Feature in order to erase your iPhone data if you have lost it. Here’s how you can activate Find My iPhone. Also Read - WhatsApp limits forwarding messages to group chats to curb misinformation

iPhone 13 Pro Max Also Read - Google’s Android 13 may allow you to connect to two carriers on a single eSIM

Here’s how to do it:

STEP1: At first, click on Settings.

STEP2: Now click on Apple ID in the search bar.

STEP3: Now turn on the Find My iPhone feature in ID.

STEP4: In order to find your iPhone, you have to go to http://icloud.com/find

STEP5: Now, sign in with your Apple ID and password.

STEP6: The location of your iPhone will be detected, and it will start showing on your map

STEP7: Now mark your iPhone as lost. For this, you have to turn on the last mode in the window on the screen.

STEP8: After that, an optional number has to be entered.

STEP9: Now, you will be asked to enter a custom message.

STEP10: After this, both of them appear on the screen of the iPhone, and due to this, the iPhone gets locked with the passcode.

Apple iPhone SE 2

STEP11: Now, you have to click on the Erase button in the window on your screen.

STEP12: After this, your confirmation will be asked first.

STEP13: After confirming, click on Erase.

STEP14: Now, all the data on the phone will be deleted.

Note – If you delete the data of your iPhone, then its location cannot be traced.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 4, 2022 1:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp imposing fresh limits on forwarding messages to group chats
Apps
WhatsApp imposing fresh limits on forwarding messages to group chats
Tata Group to launch its Neu Super App on April 7: Check out features, how to use

Apps

Tata Group to launch its Neu Super App on April 7: Check out features, how to use

Android 13 may allow two carrier connections on a single eSIM

News

Android 13 may allow two carrier connections on a single eSIM

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G pre-booking starts in India: Check out price, specs, features, offers

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G pre-booking starts in India: Check out price, specs, features, offers

Twitter is adding tweet text selection for Android users: Here's how to sue it

Apps

Twitter is adding tweet text selection for Android users: Here's how to sue it

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

How to erase data from iPhone: Follow these simple steps

Tata Group to launch its Neu Super App on April 7: Check out features, how to use

Android 13 may allow two carrier connections on a single eSIM

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G pre-booking starts in India: Check out price, specs, features, offers

Twitter is adding tweet text selection for Android users: Here's how to sue it

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which service trumps the other

Electric scooters catching fire: Tips to keep EV battery safe

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Max redeem code for today (4 April 2022): इस तरह क्लेम करें फ्री डायमंड्स और कॉस्टूयम बंडल

BMOC 2022: लीग स्टेज के लिए इन 24 टीमों ने किया क्वालिफाई, आगे ऐसा होगा टूर्नामेंट का शेड्यूल

TikTok का दुनियाभर में जलवा, कमाई के मामले में सबको पछाड़ा

Android 13 में मिलेगा गजब का फीचर! बिना सिम कार्ड के एक फोन में आसानी से चलेंगे दो नंबर

WhatsApp को मिला नया अपडेट, अब एक बार में सभी ग्रुप्स पर फॉरवर्ड नहीं होगा मैसेज

Latest Videos

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

Features

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know
WhatsApp New Update | Voice Messages to Get set of New Features

News

WhatsApp New Update | Voice Messages to Get set of New Features
iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here

News

iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here
Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video

News

Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video

News

How to erase data from iPhone: Follow these simple steps
How To
How to erase data from iPhone: Follow these simple steps
Tata Group to launch its Neu Super App on April 7: Check out features, how to use

Apps

Tata Group to launch its Neu Super App on April 7: Check out features, how to use
Android 13 may allow two carrier connections on a single eSIM

News

Android 13 may allow two carrier connections on a single eSIM
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G pre-booking starts in India: Check out price, specs, features, offers

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G pre-booking starts in India: Check out price, specs, features, offers
Twitter is adding tweet text selection for Android users: Here's how to sue it

Apps

Twitter is adding tweet text selection for Android users: Here's how to sue it

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers