How to identify a fake PAN card from a real one: Follow these simple steps

The addition of QR codes in PAN card ID has been started after the cases of fraud increased in the past few years. Those who have a PAN card made after July 2018 have a QR Code embedded. The QR code generated on the PAN card identifies the fake and real PAN. Only a smartphone and an app issued by the Income Tax Department are needed.

In the Corona period, the cases of fake PAN cards are increasing continuously. It becomes essential to know whether the PAN card you have is real or fake. Now you can find out whether the PAN card is fake or real sitting at home.

Through 10 digits of PAN card, you can do many things like open a bank account, buy or sell property, buy or sell a vehicle, file ITR, buy jewelry above Rs 2 lakh. But nowadays, many cases of fake PAN cards are coming to the fore.

PAN Card is a government document with no direct benefit, but it has particular importance in banking and other financial matters. A PAN card is required from financial transactions to opening a bank account. Apart from this, a PAN card is used for many essential tasks, including buying and selling property, filing income tax returns.

Here’s how you can find out if the PAN card is fake or real:

STEP1: You must first go to the e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department.

STEP2: Here, you need to click on the link of ‘Verify your PAN details’ on the right side upwards.

STEP3: After this, users will have to fill in PAN card details (How to check pan card details).

STEP4: In this, you will be given information about the PAN number, the full name of the PAN cardholder, his date of birth, etc.

STEP5: After filling in the correct information, a message will come on the portal whether the filled information matches with your PAN card or not.

STEP6: In this way, you can easily find out the integrity of the PAN card.