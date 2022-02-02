comscore How to get Universal Travel Pass if you are fully vaccinated: Follow these simple steps
Here’s how you can get Universal Travel Pass if you are fully vaccinated

By scanning the QR code present in this pass, all the details related to the person concerned are obtained. This pass will provide a convenient service to the citizens in getting tickets.

The Maharashtra Government has started the online Universal Travel Pass Registration Form 2022 given the Covid Pandemic Third Web. Other than Maharashtra, several other states have also implemented universal travel pass forms. Now people involved in essential services can get the Universal Travel Pass which allows them to move freely. You can apply for Universal Travel Pass online at epassmsdma.mahit.org and then get the Covid pass. Also Read - Union Budget 2022: Govt proposes new Digital University, online classes on TV, radio, phones

Keeping in view the guidelines of Covid-19 through Railways and the Government of Maharashtra, the facility of Universal Travel Pass has been made available to the citizens for travel. Now citizens can travel without any restriction under this pass. The pass can be applied for by all citizens who have taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and wish to travel after 14 days of receiving the second dose. In the case of travel, citizens have to take a universal pass from the state government. This pass is issued after verifying the vaccine status by the state government portal. Also Read - Pandemic game has been removed from PC, Android and iOS: Here's a look why

It has been clarified through the Railway Department and the government that citizens who do not have a universal pass will not get the facility to take tickets. By scanning the QR code present in this pass, all the details related to the person concerned are obtained. This pass will provide a convenient service to the citizens in getting tickets.

Here’s how to apply

STEP1: At first, you have to go to the official website of https://epassmsdma.mahait.org/login.htm.

STEP2: Now, choose the Universal Pass option. The option is available for the citizen who is double vaccinated.

STEP3: Now, enter your phone number, after which you will get an OTP.

STEP4: The website will automatically receive all the necessary information, including the vacancy details.

STEP5: Now, click on the Generate Pass option to apply for Universal Travel Pass.

Published Date: February 2, 2022 12:20 PM IST
  • Published Date: February 2, 2022 12:20 PM IST

Best Sellers