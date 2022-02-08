How to hide likes count on Instagram post: Follow these simple steps

Instagram is one of the most widely used social media platforms, especially youth. Instagram allows users to post images, reels, stories, go live and do many other activities. Other users can see users’ posts and can like and comment on their posts. The more wants Instagram users to get, the more popular they become. Also Read - Instagram could soon allow you to publish 90-second Reels

However, there are instances when Instagram users focus more on their popularity rather than the content they are uploading to the app, and this can only be seen by looking at the number of likes and views. But when new users get fewer likes, they get demotivated and are ashamed for this, and users can now hide their preferences and opinions on the Meta-owned platform Instagram. This feature is excellent for small and new users, and you can try it by following the steps mentioned below.

How to hide like counts from existing posts on Instagram:

STEP1: To hide likes from Instagram posts, first, you have to go to your phone and open the Instagram app.

STEP2: Now you have to go to the post whose likes you want to hide.

STEP3: You have to tap on the three-dot icon given on the top right corner.

STEP4: Tap on hiding Like Count.

How to hide like counts from new Instagram posts:

First of all, you have to open the Instagram app on the phone and start a new post after that. Now you have to tap on Advanced Settings given at the bottom. To hide likes and view counts for this post, you have to enable (Hide Likes and Views count for this post).

How to hide like counts from others’ posts on Instagram: