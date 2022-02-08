comscore How to hide likes count on Instagram post: Follow these simple steps
News

Here's how you can hide likes count on Instagram post

How To

There are instances when Instagram users focus more on their popularity rather than the content that they are uploading to the app, and this can only be seen by looking at the number of likes and views.

Instagram

Instagram is one of the most widely used social media platforms, especially youth. Instagram allows users to post images, reels, stories, go live and do many other activities. Other users can see users’ posts and can like and comment on their posts. The more wants Instagram users to get, the more popular they become. Also Read - Instagram could soon allow you to publish 90-second Reels

However, there are instances when Instagram users focus more on their popularity rather than the content they are uploading to the app, and this can only be seen by looking at the number of likes and views. But when new users get fewer likes, they get demotivated and are ashamed for this, and users can now hide their preferences and opinions on the Meta-owned platform Instagram. This feature is excellent for small and new users, and you can try it by following the steps mentioned below. Also Read - Instagram update: Take a Break feature finally available in India and other countries

Instagram, Facebook, Meta, Instagram monthly active users, Instagram 2 billion monthly active users, Instagram user base, Instagram boom, Instagram Reels, Instagram stories

Image: Pixabay

How to hide like counts from existing posts on Instagram:

STEP1: To hide likes from Instagram posts, first, you have to go to your phone and open the Instagram app. Also Read - Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook lost daily users for the first time in 18 years

STEP2: Now you have to go to the post whose likes you want to hide.

STEP3: You have to tap on the three-dot icon given on the top right corner.

STEP4: Tap on hiding Like Count.

How to hide like counts from new Instagram posts:

  1. First of all, you have to open the Instagram app on the phone and start a new post after that.
  2. Now you have to tap on Advanced Settings given at the bottom.
  3. To hide likes and view counts for this post, you have to enable (Hide Likes and Views count for this post).

How to hide like counts from others’ posts on Instagram:

  1. First of all, you have to open the Instagram app on the phone.
  2. Now you have to go to your profile.
  3. Now you have to tap on Settings.
  4. Now you have to tap on Privacy.
  5. Now you have to tap on Posts.
  6. After that, you have to toggle on hiding Likes and Views Counts.
  Published Date: February 8, 2022 2:28 PM IST

