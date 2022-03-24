In the last few years, the speed of digitization has increased rapidly in the whole world, including India. However, fraud related to digital documents is also growing in the country. PAN Card is an essential document in our daily life. It is used with every financial transaction in government and non-government organizations. PAN card is used in banks, schools, colleges, offices, etc. It is mandatory in filing income tax. Also Read - Google Play Store to support third-party billing starting with Spotify

A PAN card is also required for first-time account holders. But nowadays, a lot of fraud is also happening in the name of PAN cards. Given the increasing fraud cases of fake PAN cards, the Income Tax Department has started putting QR codes in it. Also Read - Sony releases new PlayStation update, brings multiple new features

With the help of this, you can find out whether the PAN card is real or fake. First, download the app of the Income Tax Department to scan the QR code. After this, by scanning it with your mobile scanner, you can easily find out whether the PAN card is genuine or not. Also Read - Lapsus$ hacking activities likely carried out by teenagers, Microsoft tells users what to do

You can check your PAN card by visiting the Income Tax website. Here’s how:

STEP1: First, click on the official income tax department website- www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal.

STEP2: Now click on Verify Your PAN option.

STEP3: On clicking it, a new page will open in front of you.

STEP4: Now, you will be asked for your mobile number, date of birth, and PAN card information.

STEP5: Now, you need to check whether the income tax data matches your data or not.

STEP6: After this, you will know whether this PAN is real or fake.