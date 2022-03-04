comscore How to link Aadhaar card with your bank: Follow these simple steps
  • Home
  • How To
  • Here's how you can link your Aadhaar Card with your bank
News

Here's how you can link your Aadhaar Card with your bank

How To

According to the notification issued by the Revenue Department, it is mandatory to link your Aadhaar card with your bank. You can link your bank with Aadhaar, both online and offline. If you want to link Aadhaar with your bank account online, then you must have internet banking active for that bank.

aadhaar card

The government has made Aadhaar mandatory for many schemes. According to the notification issued by the Revenue Department, it is mandatory to link your Aadhaar card with your bank. You can link your bank with Aadhaar, both online and offline. If you want to link Aadhaar with your bank account online, then you must have internet banking active for that bank. Also Read - How to get Aadhaar PVC card for whole family in simple steps

Also Read - How to change / update date-of-birth on Aadhaar card

Link Aadhaar with Bank Account through Mobile App:

  1. Log in to your bank’s mobile application
  2. Go to the “Services” tab of the “My Account” section and click on the “View/Update Aadhaar card details” option.
  3. Enter your Aadhaar number twice and click on submit button
  4. You will receive a message regarding the successful linking of your bank account with your Aadhaar card
  5. You can link your bank account with Aadhaar via offline mode by visiting your bank branch or nearest ATM.
  6. Link aadhaar with bank account by visiting the bank.

In order for the account holder to avoid deactivation of his bank account, it is mandatory to link the account with Aadhaar. Also Read - One Digital ID card linking PAN, Aadhaar, and Passport reportedly in the works

You can easily do this by following the following procedure:

  1. Fill out the form to link Aadhaar with a bank account. You will get the Aadhaar-Linking Form on the official website of your bank.
  2. In case the form is not available on the website, please visit the nearest branch of your bank.
  3. Enter your bank account details and your Aadhaar number
  4. Submit the sell-attested copy of your Aadhaar card along with the form
  5. Submit the form and photocopy of Aadhaar at the counter where you may be asked to present your original Aadhaar card for verification
  6. Your form will be accepted, and it may take a few days to link your bank account with Aadhaar.
  7. Once Aadhaar is linked, you will be informed of your registered mobile number.
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 4, 2022 3:17 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G with Snapdragon 750G SoC to launch in India on March 8
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G with Snapdragon 750G SoC to launch in India on March 8
Ukraine s pleas to unplug Russia off the internet has been rejected

News

Ukraine s pleas to unplug Russia off the internet has been rejected

Sony and Honda join hands to build a new electric vehicle company

News

Sony and Honda join hands to build a new electric vehicle company

How to link Aadhaar card with your bank: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to link Aadhaar card with your bank: Follow these simple steps

Xiaomi Smart Home Days sale to go live in India on March 7

Deals

Xiaomi Smart Home Days sale to go live in India on March 7

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Ukraine s pleas to unplug Russia off the internet has been rejected

Sony and Honda join hands to build a new electric vehicle company

WhatsApp Brings A New Update, Users Can Now Pause And Resume Audio While Recording A Voice Note

How to link Aadhaar card with your bank: Follow these simple steps

Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro Europe price leak ahead of March 15 launch: Check expected price, specifications, features

WhatsApp Brings A New Update, Users Can Now Pause And Resume Audio While Recording A Voice Note

How tech companies are helping people in Ukraine conflict

Best 5 Smartphones to Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Oppo Reno 7 | Realme 9 Pro+ | Vivo V23 and more

Affordable iPhone SE 3 to launch at Apple s Spring event next week? Here s everything we know

Apple Spring Event 2022: 5 devices tipped to launch soon | iPhone SE 3 | iPad Air | Mac mini

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to link Aadhaar card with your bank: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to link Aadhaar card with your bank: Follow these simple steps
How to link Driving License with Aadhar Card: In simple steps

How To

How to link Driving License with Aadhar Card: In simple steps
How to get Aadhaar PVC card for whole family in simple steps

How To

How to get Aadhaar PVC card for whole family in simple steps
How to change / update date-of-birth on Aadhaar card

How To

How to change / update date-of-birth on Aadhaar card
One Digital ID card linking PAN, Aadhaar, and Passport reportedly in the works

News

One Digital ID card linking PAN, Aadhaar, and Passport reportedly in the works

हिंदी समाचार

Google Pixel 7 Pro का फर्स्ट लुक आया सामने, Android 13 से होगा लैस!

Infinix X3 Series के स्मार्ट टीवी जल्द होंगे भारत में लॉन्च, Flipkart लिस्टिंग में हुआ खास स्पेसिफिकेशन का खुलासा

सैमसंग 8 मार्च को भारत में लॉन्च करेगा एक और सस्ता 5G फोन

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale में इन स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिल रही 4,000 रुपये तक की छूट, जानें ऑफर्स

WhatsApp Web के लिए जल्द आएगा यह कमाल का फीचर, मैसेज करने का बदल जाएगा अंदाज

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Brings A New Update, Users Can Now Pause And Resume Audio While Recording A Voice Note

News

WhatsApp Brings A New Update, Users Can Now Pause And Resume Audio While Recording A Voice Note
Best 5 Smartphones to Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Oppo Reno 7 | Realme 9 Pro+ | Vivo V23 and more

Features

Best 5 Smartphones to Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Oppo Reno 7 | Realme 9 Pro+ | Vivo V23 and more
Apple Spring Event 2022: 5 devices tipped to launch soon | iPhone SE 3 | iPad Air | Mac mini

Features

Apple Spring Event 2022: 5 devices tipped to launch soon | iPhone SE 3 | iPad Air | Mac mini
Google Pixel Users Get New Update | Fast Emergency Dialer Feature to Quickly Call Emergency Contacts

News

Google Pixel Users Get New Update | Fast Emergency Dialer Feature to Quickly Call Emergency Contacts

News

Ukraine s pleas to unplug Russia off the internet has been rejected
News
Ukraine s pleas to unplug Russia off the internet has been rejected
Sony and Honda join hands to build a new electric vehicle company

News

Sony and Honda join hands to build a new electric vehicle company
WhatsApp Brings A New Update, Users Can Now Pause And Resume Audio While Recording A Voice Note

News

WhatsApp Brings A New Update, Users Can Now Pause And Resume Audio While Recording A Voice Note
How to link Aadhaar card with your bank: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to link Aadhaar card with your bank: Follow these simple steps
Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro Europe price leak ahead of March 15 launch: Check expected price, specifications, features

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro Europe price leak ahead of March 15 launch: Check expected price, specifications, features

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers