How to link Aadhaar card with your bank: Follow these simple steps

The government has made Aadhaar mandatory for many schemes. According to the notification issued by the Revenue Department, it is mandatory to link your Aadhaar card with your bank. You can link your bank with Aadhaar, both online and offline. If you want to link Aadhaar with your bank account online, then you must have internet banking active for that bank.

Link Aadhaar with Bank Account through Mobile App:

Log in to your bank’s mobile application Go to the “Services” tab of the “My Account” section and click on the “View/Update Aadhaar card details” option. Enter your Aadhaar number twice and click on submit button You will receive a message regarding the successful linking of your bank account with your Aadhaar card You can link your bank account with Aadhaar via offline mode by visiting your bank branch or nearest ATM. Link aadhaar with bank account by visiting the bank.

You can easily do this by following the following procedure: