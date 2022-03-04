How to link Aadhaar card with your bank: Follow these simple steps

The government has made Aadhaar mandatory for many schemes. According to the notification issued by the Revenue Department, it is mandatory to link your Aadhaar card with your bank. You can link your bank with Aadhaar, both online and offline. If you want to link Aadhaar with your bank account online, then you must have internet banking active for that bank. Also Read - How to get Aadhaar PVC card for whole family in simple steps
Link Aadhaar with Bank Account through Mobile App:
- Log in to your bank’s mobile application
- Go to the “Services” tab of the “My Account” section and click on the “View/Update Aadhaar card details” option.
- Enter your Aadhaar number twice and click on submit button
- You will receive a message regarding the successful linking of your bank account with your Aadhaar card
- You can link your bank account with Aadhaar via offline mode by visiting your bank branch or nearest ATM.
- Link aadhaar with bank account by visiting the bank.
In order for the account holder to avoid deactivation of his bank account, it is mandatory to link the account with Aadhaar.
You can easily do this by following the following procedure:
- Fill out the form to link Aadhaar with a bank account. You will get the Aadhaar-Linking Form on the official website of your bank.
- In case the form is not available on the website, please visit the nearest branch of your bank.
- Enter your bank account details and your Aadhaar number
- Submit the sell-attested copy of your Aadhaar card along with the form
- Submit the form and photocopy of Aadhaar at the counter where you may be asked to present your original Aadhaar card for verification
- Your form will be accepted, and it may take a few days to link your bank account with Aadhaar.
- Once Aadhaar is linked, you will be informed of your registered mobile number.