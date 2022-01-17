comscore How to lock Aadhaar biometric data online: Follow these simple steps
Here's how you can lock Aadhaar biometric data online

From availing benefits of government schemes to opening bank accounts and getting benefits from many other services, the Aadhaar card has become very important. Aadhaar card is also being used for verification at many places. There is also an apprehension that the Aadhaar biometric can also be misused. Keeping this in mind, UIDAI has provided us the facility to lock or unlock the biometric present in the Aadhaar card.

The identity card, i.e., the Aadhaar card, created by UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India), is essential for Indian citizens. It is also beneficial for taking advantage of all government schemes from banks, hospitals. Also Read - Aadhaar Card name, address update: List of documents that can be used as Proof of Address

From availing benefits of government schemes to opening bank accounts and getting benefits from many other services, the Aadhaar card has become very important. Aadhaar card is also being used for verification at many places. There is also an apprehension that the Aadhaar biometric can also be misused. Keeping this in mind, UIDAI has provided us the facility to lock or unlock the biometric present in the Aadhaar card. Also Read - Did you know you can send money using just an Aadhaar number? Check details

However, many such cases have also come to the fore where people have alleged improper use of Aadhaar Biometric Authentication. Additionally, many people have not even used their Aadhaar card for several days but have received an email from UIDAI that their data has been accessed through biometric authentication. Also Read - Here's how to find Aadhaar card online if you have lost it

Keeping this in mind, UIDAI has given the facility to lock and unlock Aadhaar biometrics. According to UIDAI, no one will be able to use your data after locking the biometrics. Once the biometric is locked, no other person will use it. If the Aadhaar cardholder wants to unlock it, they can easily unlock it again.

Here is how you can lock your Aadhaar biometric data online:

STEP1: First of all, go to the official website of UIDAI httpsuidai.gov.in.

STEP2: Here, on the home page, click on the option of My Aadhaar.

STEP3: Now click on Lock/Unlock Biometrics on Aadhaar Services.

STEP4:  After that, a new page will open. Tick ​​that box.

STEP5: After this, enter the Aadhaar card number and Captcha code.

STEP6: Now, OTP will come on your registered phone number.

STEP7: Fill that OTP and submit.

STEP8: Then click on Enable Locking Feature.

STEP9: Your Aadhaar biometrics data will be locked.

  Published Date: January 17, 2022 5:13 PM IST

