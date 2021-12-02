One of the most used social media giants Facebook offers several options to keep track of privacy and security on its platform. One of the major options is locking your profile which the tech giant introduced in May 2020. It was initially designed to ensure the safety of women users, but an increase in popularity led it to be widely used by all the users on the platform. Also Read - Facebook, Instagram have taken down over 18 million posts in India in October: Here's why

The feature allows photo posts, profile pictures, and cover photos, stories, and new posts on a locked profile's timeline to be shown only to people who are on the friend list. Additionally, the 'public' posts will no longer be public and will only be visible to your friends.

No one will be able to stalk your Facebook profile as soon as you lock it. This will keep your personal information safe. There are two ways through which you can lock your Facebook profile. You can do it from the mobile app or from your browser. However, the desktop version of Facebook does not have an option to lock the profile, but there is a trick that will allow you to lock it.



How to lock Facebook profile via mobile app

Open the Facebook app Click on your profile. Tap on the three-dot menu icon next to ‘Add to Story.’ Here, you will see a Lock Profile option. Tap on it. On the next page, you will find a brief description of how it works, and at the bottom, there will be an option to lock your profile. Tap on that. You will see a pop-up that says ‘You Locked Your Profile,’ tap on OK.

How to lock Facebook profile via Desktop