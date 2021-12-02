comscore How to lock Facebook Profile via Desktop and Mobile app: Follow these simple steps
  • Home
  • How To
  • Here's how you can lock your Facebook profile via Desktop and Mobile app
News

Here's how you can lock your Facebook profile via Desktop and Mobile app

How To

No one will be able to stalk your Facebook profile as soon as you lock it. This will keep your personal information safe. There are two ways through which you can lock your Facebook profile. You can do it from the mobile app or from your browser.

facebook

One of the most used social media giants Facebook offers several options to keep track of privacy and security on its platform. One of the major options is locking your profile which the tech giant introduced in May 2020. It was initially designed to ensure the safety of women users, but an increase in popularity led it to be widely used by all the users on the platform. Also Read - Facebook, Instagram have taken down over 18 million posts in India in October: Here's why

The feature allows photo posts, profile pictures, and cover photos, stories, and new posts on a locked profile’s timeline to be shown only to people who are on the friend list. Additionally, the ‘public’ posts will no longer be public and will only be visible to your friends. Also Read - After Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Jack Dorsey; will Mark Zuckerberg be next to leave his company?

No one will be able to stalk your Facebook profile as soon as you lock it. This will keep your personal information safe. There are two ways through which you can lock your Facebook profile. You can do it from the mobile app or from your browser. However, the desktop version of Facebook does not have an option to lock the profile, but there is a trick that will allow you to lock it. Also Read - Top 5 WhatsApp features expected to roll out soon


To vote for other categories, click here

How to lock Facebook profile via mobile app

  1. Open the Facebook app
  2.  Click on your profile.
  3. Tap on the three-dot menu icon next to ‘Add to Story.’
  4. Here, you will see a Lock Profile option. Tap on it.
  5. On the next page, you will find a brief description of how it works, and at the bottom, there will be an option to lock your profile. Tap on that.
  6. You will see a pop-up that says ‘You Locked Your Profile,’ tap on OK.

How to lock Facebook profile via Desktop

  1. Open Facebook on your browser
  2. Enter your registered email ID and login
  3. Click on your profile
  4. Tap on the three-dot menu icon after adding to the story and editing the profile
  5. The lock profile option will appear and tap on it.
  6. The next page will give you complete information on how it works
  7. Below which the option to lock your profile will appear, tap on it.
  8. You will see a pop-up asking you to lock your profile. Now click on OK.
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 2, 2021 5:48 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits
Features
Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits
Redmi Note 10S now comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage: Check price, sale details

Mobiles

Redmi Note 10S now comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage: Check price, sale details

Here's how you can lock your Facebook profile via Desktop and Mobile app

How To

Here's how you can lock your Facebook profile via Desktop and Mobile app

Shows/movies to watch this month on OTT platforms

Photo Gallery

Shows/movies to watch this month on OTT platforms

Shows/movies to watch on OTT platforms this month: Mismatched, Inside Edge, Hawkeye and more

Photo Gallery

Shows/movies to watch on OTT platforms this month: Mismatched, Inside Edge, Hawkeye and more

Honor 60, Honor 60 Pro with curved OLED display, 66W fast charging launched: Price, specs

Mobiles

Honor 60, Honor 60 Pro with curved OLED display, 66W fast charging launched: Price, specs

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple to Launch it AR Headsets

Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits

Redmi Note 10S now comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage: Check price, sale details

Here's how you can lock your Facebook profile via Desktop and Mobile app

Honor 60, Honor 60 Pro with curved OLED display, 66W fast charging launched: Price, specs

Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits

This National Pollution Prevention Day, here are top tips to consider before buying an air purifier

Cryptocurrency Regulation Bill: How worried are Indian investors?

Indian celebrities building fortune through tech space

Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Realme 8s 5G: Which one is a better option?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Here's how you can lock your Facebook profile via Desktop and Mobile app

How To

Here's how you can lock your Facebook profile via Desktop and Mobile app
After Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Jack Dorsey; will Mark Zuckerberg be next to leave his company?

News

After Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Jack Dorsey; will Mark Zuckerberg be next to leave his company?
Facebook, Instagram have taken down over 18 million posts in India in October: Here's why

Apps

Facebook, Instagram have taken down over 18 million posts in India in October: Here's why
WhatsApp could soon release Message Reactions, Reaction Notifications features soon

Apps

WhatsApp could soon release Message Reactions, Reaction Notifications features soon
Using Instagram to connect with friends? Beware! Your chats may be at risk

Apps

Using Instagram to connect with friends? Beware! Your chats may be at risk

हिंदी समाचार

टेस्ला ने पेश किया बच्चों के लिए Cyberquad ATV, साइबरट्रक जैसी है डिजाइन

[100% Working] फ्री फायर के इन रिडीम कोड्स में मिलेंगे कई धांसू रिवॉर्ड

वीवो ला रहा108MP बैक और 50MP डुअल सेल्फी कैमरे वाला धांसू स्मार्टफोन

OnePlus RT की इंडिया प्राइस हुई लीक, 34,999 रुपये से हो सकता है शुरू

अब WhatsApp से भी बुक कर पाएंगे Uber राइड, बस करना होगा मैसेज

Latest Videos

Apple Launching its First AR Headsets by 2022 | BGR India

News

Apple Launching its First AR Headsets by 2022 | BGR India
Reliance Jio may launch Jio TV and Jio Tablet early next year | Know Jio TV expected features

News

Reliance Jio may launch Jio TV and Jio Tablet early next year | Know Jio TV expected features
Samsung Launches 35W Power Adapter Duo in India

News

Samsung Launches 35W Power Adapter Duo in India
Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak | 50MP Camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset

News

Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak | 50MP Camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset

News

Apple to Launch it AR Headsets
News
Apple to Launch it AR Headsets
Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits

Features

Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits
Redmi Note 10S now comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage: Check price, sale details

Mobiles

Redmi Note 10S now comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage: Check price, sale details
Here's how you can lock your Facebook profile via Desktop and Mobile app

How To

Here's how you can lock your Facebook profile via Desktop and Mobile app
Honor 60, Honor 60 Pro with curved OLED display, 66W fast charging launched: Price, specs

Mobiles

Honor 60, Honor 60 Pro with curved OLED display, 66W fast charging launched: Price, specs

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers