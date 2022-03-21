To hide any of your chats in WhatsApp, you can archive it and keep it hidden forever. Even if new messages come in it, they will remain hidden. Many times such chats are kept in the mailbox of WhatsApp, which are of no use to us. Through this feature of WhatsApp, you can keep chats hidden as long as you want. Also Read - Vivo X Note with 7-inch display spotted, expected to launch next month

Here’s how to hide chat:

Step 2: Above three options will appear. Pin, mute, and archive. Click on the Archive button.

Step 3: The Archive section will appear at the top of your chat feed. You can go to the section and view your hidden chats at any time.

Step 4: Users can unarchive the chat by selecting the chat clicking on the Unarchive option.

Step 5: If you want to archive all the chats, go to the Chats tab

Step6: Tap on More and then go to Settings.

Step7: Tap on Chats

Step8: Go to Chat History

Step9: Now, Archive all chats.

How to bring back chat:

First of all, open WhatsApp.

Now scroll down to the bottom of the Chats screen.

Here you will see the option of Archived. Tap on it.

Now long press and hold the chat and tap on Unarchive icon.