comscore How to permanently hide chats in WhatsApp: Follow these simple steps
  • Home
  • How To
  • Here's how you can permanently hide chats in WhatsApp
News

Here's how you can permanently hide chats in WhatsApp

How To

It is often necessary to hide unwanted chats. Sometimes there are some unnecessary chats that you don't want to see in your chatbox. In such a situation, the messaging app Whatsapp has brought a special feature for its users where it is possible to hide a chat without deleting it through Archive Chat.

WhatsApp-Code-Verify-

Image: Meta

To hide any of your chats in WhatsApp, you can archive it and keep it hidden forever. Even if new messages come in it, they will remain hidden. Many times such chats are kept in the mailbox of WhatsApp, which are of no use to us. Through this feature of WhatsApp, you can keep chats hidden as long as you want. Also Read - Vivo X Note with 7-inch display spotted, expected to launch next month

WhatsApp, Facebook, App, Android, iOS, Surface, Facebook app Also Read - Oppo A16e launched in India with 6.52-inch display, Mediatek Helio P22 Soc

Here’s how to hide chat:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp, select the chat you want to archive. Also Read - Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB RAM launched in India

Step 2: Above three options will appear. Pin, mute, and archive. Click on the Archive button.

Step 3: The Archive section will appear at the top of your chat feed. You can go to the section and view your hidden chats at any time.

Step 4: Users can unarchive the chat by selecting the chat clicking on the Unarchive option.

Step 5: If you want to archive all the chats, go to the Chats tab

Step6: Tap on More and then go to Settings.

Step7: Tap on Chats

Step8: Go to Chat History

Step9: Now, Archive all chats.

WhatsApp, how to use WhatsApp in regional language, How to use change language on WhatsApp, WhatsApp Android, WhatsApp iOS, WhatsApp update, WhatsApp, Meta

Image: Pixabay

How to bring back chat:

First of all, open WhatsApp.

Now scroll down to the bottom of the Chats screen.

Here you will see the option of Archived. Tap on it.

Now long press and hold the chat and tap on Unarchive icon.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 21, 2022 11:22 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Vivo X Note with 7-inch display spotted, expected to launch next month
Mobiles
Vivo X Note with 7-inch display spotted, expected to launch next month
iPhone users complain about battery drain issue after updating to iOS 15.4

News

iPhone users complain about battery drain issue after updating to iOS 15.4

Oppo A16e launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Mobiles

Oppo A16e launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB RAM launched in India

Laptops

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB RAM launched in India

How to delete last 15 minutes Google Search history

How To

How to delete last 15 minutes Google Search history

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo X Note with 7-inch display spotted, expected to launch next month

iPhone users complain about battery drain issue after updating to iOS 15.4

Oppo A16e launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB RAM launched in India

How to delete last 15 minutes Google Search history

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Google Stadia dead? For you it is

What is a deepfake video and what is it used for?

iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Which offers more value?

Now Unlock your iPhone with the mask is on

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Netflix और Disney+ Hotstar पर स्ट्रीम हुई '83' फिल्म, ऐसे देखें ऑनलाइन

वीवो ला रहा 'नोट' सीरीज का फोन! मिलेगा 80W फास्ट चार्जिंग सपोर्ट

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Free Fire Max Season 47 की रिलीज डेट और लीक रिवॉर्ड्स का हुआ खुलासा, यहां देखें फ्री मिलने वाले धांसू आइटम्स की लिस्ट

Google Play Store में होंगे बदलाव, बड़ी स्क्रीन डिवाइस पर मिलेगा शानदार अनुभव

Latest Videos

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Features

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch
How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video

News

How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video
Samsung Galaxy A Series Event set for 17th March | Here's what you all need to know

News

Samsung Galaxy A Series Event set for 17th March | Here's what you all need to know
Apple Rolled out iOS 15.4 Update, Now Unlock your iPhone with the mask is on, Watch How you can use this new feature

Features

Apple Rolled out iOS 15.4 Update, Now Unlock your iPhone with the mask is on, Watch How you can use this new feature

News

Vivo X Note with 7-inch display spotted, expected to launch next month
Mobiles
Vivo X Note with 7-inch display spotted, expected to launch next month
iPhone users complain about battery drain issue after updating to iOS 15.4

News

iPhone users complain about battery drain issue after updating to iOS 15.4
Oppo A16e launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Mobiles

Oppo A16e launched in India: Check price, specs, availability
Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB RAM launched in India

Laptops

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB RAM launched in India
How to delete last 15 minutes Google Search history

How To

How to delete last 15 minutes Google Search history

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers