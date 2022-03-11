comscore How to pick the right charger for your smartphone
Here's how you can pick the right charger for your smartphone

Charging a phone battery requires a combination of several circuits, type of charging port, cooling mechanism, current overflow protection, and correct battery configuration in addition to the charger.

The main function of the charger is to deliver electricity to the phone’s battery. Each charger comes with a watt rating, and more watts means that the phone’s battery will charge faster. The wattage of a charger is a calculation of volts and amperes. Suppose your charger is rated 5V-3A, then it means your charger is 15W. There are several things that you need to keep in mind before buying a charger for your smartphone. Some of them are listed below: Also Read - Tesla launching soon in India? Supercharger spotted ahead of official announcement

Here’s how to pick the right charger for your smartphone:

Battery configuration

Charging a phone battery requires a combination of several circuits, type of charging port, cooling mechanism, current overflow protection, and correct battery configuration in addition to the charger. In such a situation, even if you charge the battery of a phone that supports 20W charging with a 120W or 65W charger, you will not see any difference in its charging speed. This is because the company has designed the phone to support charging up to 20W. Also Read - SanDisk launches two new wireless chargers in India, starting at Rs 1,999: Check details here

The best charger to charge the phone is the one that the company offers along with the foam in the retail box. If you are buying a phone that does not come with a charger, then it is better that you buy a charger of the same capacity that the company recommends. However, if you buy a local charger after the charger is damaged, then keep in mind that it should be from a good company only. You can charge any phone of today’s time with any charger, if you are not particularly concerned with fast charging technology.

What to do if the charger does not come with the phone box?

If you have taken a smartphone in which the company does not offer a charger, then buy a charger with the same capacity that the company recommends. With the same charger, you will be able to charge the phone properly. If your charger is damaged or broken, buy a charger from the same company or a better company because the local charger does not charge properly and needs to be charged again and again.

Fast-Charging technology

With the fast charging technology, the phone’s battery can be charged quickly. But it also has some disadvantages. Fast charging increases the temperature of the battery and ends the battery life quickly. To overcome this problem, many companies are installing two batteries in smartphones. Smartphones with two batteries includes Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge, Xiaomi 11i, OnePlus 9 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold.

  Published Date: March 11, 2022 4:59 PM IST

