comscore How to recover deleted word document: Follow these simple steps
  • Home
  • How To
  • Here's how you can recover your deleted word document
News

Here's how you can recover your deleted word document

How To

Search the name of your document by going to your computer's windows search option. If it is on the computer, you will see that it will open as soon as you click on it.

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Word is one of the most used word processing software available across all platforms. It often happens that we are working on a document and accidentally close it without saving it. By doing this, the document gets deleted, and you start feeling bad. Due to this, all our efforts are wasted, and various kinds of questions start arising in our minds. In such a situation, one gets angry when writing the entire document again. If that’s the case, then take a deep breath and follow the steps we’ve outlined that will help you recover your lost documents. Also Read - Oppo to launch a new tablet, TWS earbuds, tablet alongside Find X5 series next week

There are several ways through which you can recover word documents:

Search the name of your document by going to your computer’s windows search option. If it is on the computer, you will see that it will open as soon as you click on it. Also Read - Flipkart Cooling Days: 50 percent discounts on Air coolers, Smart AC, Split Inverter AC, and more

There are two types of word documents. wbk and .asd. There is a .asd extension for an autosaved or backup file. If you see. wbk, then it is a backup file. You can recover your lost files with the help of both these extensions. You go to your windows search option and search the names of both the extensions. If you see one of these, click on it and open it. Also Read - What is all the hype around WiFi 7?

You can also recover your unsaved files through Microsoft Word. For this, you have to launch Word. Here you have to click on the file option. In this, you will see the option of recovering unsaved data, clicking on it, and selecting it. After clicking on it, your data will be loaded. Now you can save to any other location using this save as an option.

If you have deleted your file and it is not even in the recycle bin, you can recover it with this Windows recovery tool.

How to recover:

STEP1: First, open Microsoft Word

STEP2: Then click on the File tab

STEP3: Now click on Manage Documents

STEP4: A drop-down menu will open there a select option of unsaved recover document

STEP5: After this, a list of all unsaved documents will appear

STEP6: Recover your lost document by going to it

STEP7: After that, save it again

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 18, 2022 4:21 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 18, 2022 4:22 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S22 series to go on sale in India on March 11
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy S22 series to go on sale in India on March 11
What is all the hype around WiFi 7?

Features

What is all the hype around WiFi 7?

How to recover deleted word document: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to recover deleted word document: Follow these simple steps

BharatPe board accepts Madhuri Jain s resignation that she never sent: Report

News

BharatPe board accepts Madhuri Jain s resignation that she never sent: Report

WhatsApp brings this useful feature but only for select Android users

Apps

WhatsApp brings this useful feature but only for select Android users

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Oppo to launch a new tablet, TWS earbuds, tablet alongside Find X5 series next week

Flipkart Cooling Days: 50 percent discounts on Air coolers, Smart AC, Split Inverter AC, and more

Flipkart Cooling Days: 50 percent discounts on Air coolers, Smart AC, Split Inverter AC, and more

Samsung Galaxy S22 series to go on sale in India on March 11

BharatPe board accepts Madhuri Jain s resignation that she never sent: Report

What is all the hype around WiFi 7?

Poco M4 Pro 5G first impression: Same interior with dazzling new exterior

Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Which one to pick under Rs 30,000?

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Which budget phone to pick?

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Max में इमोट समेत मिल रहे कई धमाकेदार रिवॉर्ड, जानें कैसे पाएं

Poco X4 Pro 5G की लाइव इमेज समेत लीक हुए स्पेसिफिकेशन्स, जानें क्या होगा खास

Jio, Vodafone Idea ने बढ़ाए टैरिफ रेट तो यूजर्स चले गए BSNL के पास! TRAI की रिपोर्ट में हुआ खुलासा

Snapchat यूजर्स अब बदल पाएंगे अपना यूजरनेम, जानें कैसे करें इस नए फीचर का यूज

Vivo Y15s भारत में लॉन्च, कम कीमत में मिल रहे शानदार स्पेसिफिकेशन

Latest Videos

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | Starts at Rs 23,999

News

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | Starts at Rs 23,999
Android 13 Top 5 Features Seen On Developer Preview | Tap to Transfer | Photo Picker and more

News

Android 13 Top 5 Features Seen On Developer Preview | Tap to Transfer | Photo Picker and more
Google Drive brings new feature to refine search results | Search chips help locate files faster

News

Google Drive brings new feature to refine search results | Search chips help locate files faster
Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Features

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

News

Oppo to launch a new tablet, TWS earbuds, tablet alongside Find X5 series next week
News
Oppo to launch a new tablet, TWS earbuds, tablet alongside Find X5 series next week
Flipkart Cooling Days: 50 percent discounts on Air coolers, Smart AC, Split Inverter AC, and more

Photo Gallery

Flipkart Cooling Days: 50 percent discounts on Air coolers, Smart AC, Split Inverter AC, and more
Flipkart Cooling Days: 50 percent discounts on Air coolers, Smart AC, Split Inverter AC, and more

Photo Gallery

Flipkart Cooling Days: 50 percent discounts on Air coolers, Smart AC, Split Inverter AC, and more
Samsung Galaxy S22 series to go on sale in India on March 11

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series to go on sale in India on March 11
BharatPe board accepts Madhuri Jain s resignation that she never sent: Report

News

BharatPe board accepts Madhuri Jain s resignation that she never sent: Report

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers