How to recover deleted word document: Follow these simple steps

Microsoft Word is one of the most used word processing software available across all platforms. It often happens that we are working on a document and accidentally close it without saving it. By doing this, the document gets deleted, and you start feeling bad. Due to this, all our efforts are wasted, and various kinds of questions start arising in our minds. In such a situation, one gets angry when writing the entire document again. If that's the case, then take a deep breath and follow the steps we've outlined that will help you recover your lost documents.

There are several ways through which you can recover word documents:

Search the name of your document by going to your computer's windows search option. If it is on the computer, you will see that it will open as soon as you click on it.

There are two types of word documents. wbk and .asd. There is a .asd extension for an autosaved or backup file. If you see. wbk, then it is a backup file. You can recover your lost files with the help of both these extensions. You go to your windows search option and search the names of both the extensions. If you see one of these, click on it and open it.

You can also recover your unsaved files through Microsoft Word. For this, you have to launch Word. Here you have to click on the file option. In this, you will see the option of recovering unsaved data, clicking on it, and selecting it. After clicking on it, your data will be loaded. Now you can save to any other location using this save as an option.

If you have deleted your file and it is not even in the recycle bin, you can recover it with this Windows recovery tool.

How to recover:

STEP1: First, open Microsoft Word

STEP2: Then click on the File tab

STEP3: Now click on Manage Documents

STEP4: A drop-down menu will open there a select option of unsaved recover document

STEP5: After this, a list of all unsaved documents will appear

STEP6: Recover your lost document by going to it

STEP7: After that, save it again