Here's how you can save yourself from intruders spying on you on Instagram

Simple tips on how to hide your last seen status on Instagram and avoid people from annoying you on the platform.

Instagram Threads

Image: Instagram threads

Instagram offers a handful of nifty features to help users get the most out of the social media platform. While the Meta-owned app provides a security blanket (to some extent), there are still potential risks. Though there are options to protect yourself, have you ever faced the issue where intruders or even friends try to annoy you by sending their photos, stories, memes, etc, whenever they see the green button. Also Read - Using Instagram to connect with friends? Beware! Your chats may be at risk

The ‘last seen’ option is turned on by default, however, Instagram gives the benefit of turning off the activity status. People who follow or directly chat with you on the conversation tab can see when you were last online. But as we mentioned, you can change the visibility of the last seen status, here’s how to do so. Also Read - How to download Instagram videos on desktop and phone

How to hide last seen activity status on Instagram

On Android, iOS Also Read - Instagram testing music in feed posts, here's how it works

– Open the Instagram app on your Android phone.

-Next head to your Profile and tap Menu (three horizontal lines on the top right corner)

-On the new tile scroll and search for Settings and then Privacy followed by Activity Status

-The Show Activity Status is turned on by default, which you need to toggle off

On PC

If you are using a PC or mobile browser to log in to your Instagram account, here’s how you can turn off the last seen activity status.

– Type instagram.com on your web browser

– Click the menu icon and then click Settings.

– Then click Privacy and Security and then click to uncheck the box next to Show Activity Status.

On a related note, Instagram is planning to shut the Thread application that was launched two years back. As a replacement, the social media platform is adding the option to add music to Feed posts. The new feature is currently being tested just in three regions Brazil, Turkey, and India.

  Published Date: November 23, 2021 1:31 PM IST

Best Sellers