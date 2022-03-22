Photo and video sharing app Instagram has added some valuable features over the past year to attract users, including Remix for Reels, shopping options, new stickers for Link, and the public thread Last Year. A similar feature is the Schedule Instagram Live Stream. The Schedule Instagram Live Video feature lets users or content creators schedule their live streams from 1 hour to 90 days later. Additionally, the reminder feature is also in the scheduling. Users are provided with a reminder 24 hours 15 minutes prior to the event for the live broadcast. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W charging, MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC launched: Price, specs

STEP1: First of all, you need to open the Instagram app.

STEP2: Now, swipe left to open the camera.

STEP3: Swipe right from the bottom corner and select Live once the camera is open.

STEP4: An option named Schedule will appear on the right side of the screen.

STEP5: Select the Schedule and enter the name of your event in the ‘Video Title.’

STEP6: Click on Start Time and select a date and time for the day you want to hold the event in the coming days.

STEP7: Now click on Schedule Live Video.

STEP8: Users can also share this scheduled live as a post with their followers.

STEP9: A reminder will also be sent to the followers before the live starts.

By scheduling Instagram’s live stream feature, users can create curiosity among their followers. This will give them the possibility of getting better views. Followers can view the post, its description, and live Link. Along with scheduling, users can also post countdown stories to engage as many followers as possible.

The company has also rolled out a feature called ‘Practice Mode.’ The new feature allows creators to connect and interact with guests before they go live. With this tool, creators can check the video quality and audio level before starting a broadcast.