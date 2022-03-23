Smartphones are getting puzzled and complicated with technology advancing every year. Older people find it difficult to find essential things like calls, address books (contact book), and text messages in Android smartphones. It is not easy for them to read alphabets on a small screen. The latest in-built apps make it difficult for the elderly to operate smartphones. There are several things that you need to keep in mind setting up a smartphone for your grandparents. Also Read - Insta360 One RS with 4K Boost lens, modular setup launched: Price, specs, availability

Here’s how you can set up a smartphone for your grandparents:

Make sure to lock the screen

Nowadays, almost every smartphone has the option of locking it with a fingerprint. Try asking them to lock the phone when they open it with their fingerprint. With fingerprints, they will not have to remember any password for unlocking the phone.

For screen lock in Android phone, you choose the option of Settings, Security, and then Screen Lock. To set a screen lock on iPhone, you have to go to Settings, Face ID & Passcode, or Touch ID & Passcode.

Keep the home screen clean.

Older people will face difficulty if more icons are on the phone screen. To avoid this trouble, you should keep only those apps on their home screen which are of their use. Apart from their work, if there is any unnecessary app, you remove it from the home screen.

Simple and clean launcher

The youth are fond of having different launchers on the phone, but the elderly do not need such fashionable launchers. So, try to have the phone’s launcher or Google’s simple launcher to stay in it. This will not cause any problem for them.

Built-in voice command

A senior citizen often cannot dial a phone number or navigate through menus. Enabling built-in voice command comes as a savior. The feature helps in using a smartphone easily.