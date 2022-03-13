How to share WhatsApp status on Facebook: Follow these simple steps

WhatsApp is constantly launching new features from time to time to improve the experience of its users. There is also a feature in this in which you can share your WhatsApp status on Facebook as well. If you were not already aware of this feature, you could share your WhatsApp status on Facebook by following the steps given below. Also Read - Delhi government launches portal for purchasing and registering electric autos

How to share WhatsApp status on Facebook:

First, open WhatsApp and go to Status. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked 2022 tipped for March 17

If you haven’t already shared a status, create one. Also Read - Amazon Fab phone fest 2022: Get up to 40 percent discount on smartphones, smart TV's, and more

You will see two sharing options here, whether you want to share new Status or an old one.

If you’re going to share a new status update, you have to go to Maya Status and tap on Share to Facebook Story.

You may also be asked to open or allow the Facebook app here. Click on it and go to the Facebook app.

Come here and select with whom you want to share the Status. Then tap on Share Now.

How to share on iPhone