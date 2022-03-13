How to share WhatsApp status on Facebook: Follow these simple steps

WhatsApp is constantly launching new features from time to time to improve the experience of its users. There is also a feature in this in which you can share your WhatsApp status on Facebook as well. If you were not already aware of this feature, you could share your WhatsApp status on Facebook by following the steps given below. Also Read - Delhi government launches portal for purchasing and registering electric autos
How to share WhatsApp status on Facebook:
First, open WhatsApp and go to Status.
If you haven't already shared a status, create one.
You will see two sharing options here, whether you want to share new Status or an old one.
If you’re going to share a new status update, you have to go to Maya Status and tap on Share to Facebook Story.
You may also be asked to open or allow the Facebook app here. Click on it and go to the Facebook app.
Come here and select with whom you want to share the Status. Then tap on Share Now.
How to share on iPhone
- At the same time, to share old status updates, go to Share My Status on iPhone or More by My Status in Android.
- Then tap on More and tap on Share to Facebook.
- Then tap on Share Now.
- Tap My Status on iPhone or other options next to My Status on Android. Then, tap the additional option ( or ) next to the Status you want to share, then tap Share to Facebook.
- If prompted, tap Allow or tap Open to open the Facebook app. In the Facebook app, choose who you want to share with, then tap Share Now.
- After sharing the Status, WhatsApp will open again.
- If there is more than one Status, you can choose which Status you want to share on Facebook Story.
- It is worth noting that this feature is only available if you have Facebook or Facebook Lite for Android or the Facebook App for iOS installed on your phone.