comscore How to turn off auto play videos on Facebook: Step-by-step guide
  • Home
  • How To
  • Here's how you can turn off auto play videos on Facebook
News

Here's how you can turn off auto play videos on Facebook

How To

The auto-play video feature is not exactly good for the users, as it consumes more mobile data, consumes more battery, and also auto-plays unwanted videos. If you want, you can also turn off this feature.

facebook

You must have often seen that whenever we scroll through the news feed on Facebook, the video coming in between gets automatically played. This auto-play video feature is not exactly suitable for the users, as it consumes more mobile data, consumes more battery, and auto-plays unwanted videos. If you want, you can also turn off this feature. Also Read - Apple Wallet can now hold your driving license: How to use it

facebook

Image: Pixabay

Here are a few steps through which you can quickly turn off auto-played video:

How to do it via Facebook

STEP1: If you use Facebook on a web browser and want to turn off the autoplay videos feature, then follow these steps, Also Read - Xbox Game Pass subscribers can get 3-month free access to Marvel Unlimited: How to avail

STEP2: First of all, go to the drop-down menu appearing in the top right of the page. Also Read - Ola S1 electric scooter rival Okhi 90 to launch today: How to watch event

STEP3: After that, click on Settings and Privacy and select Settings.

STEP4: After this, click on ‘Videos’ from the left-hand menu, and here you will be able to turn off video autoplay in the options toggle.

Facebook tool, facebook messaging tool

Image Source: Facebook blog

How to do it on the iOS app

STEP1: Open the Facebook app.

STEP2: Tap on the menu button shown at the bottom of the screen.

STEP3: Then tap on Settings and Privacy.

STEP4: Now select Settings.

STEP5: Now, you will find the option of Media and Contacts on scrolling.

STEP6: Tap on ‘Videos and Photos.’

STEP7: Now, you can turn off the Autoplay option shown here.

Image: Pixabay

How to do it on the android app

STEP1: Tap on the Facebook app and tap on the menu button shown in the top right of the screen.

STEP2: Now click on Settings and Privacy

STEP3: Go to Settings.

STEP4: After scrolling down, you have to tap on ‘Media and Contacts.’

STEP5: After tapping on AutoPlay, you have to select Never Autoplay Videos.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 24, 2022 4:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to watch Oscars 2022 online in India
How To
How to watch Oscars 2022 online in India
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed again

Gaming

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed again

Now you can search your DMs on Twitter

Apps

Now you can search your DMs on Twitter

Kia to launch its first electric car in India by June 2022: Report

Electric Vehicle

Kia to launch its first electric car in India by June 2022: Report

How to identify a fake PAN card: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to identify a fake PAN card: Follow these simple steps

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple Wallet can now hold your driving license: How to use it

Xbox Game Pass subscribers can get 3-month free access to Marvel Unlimited: How to avail

How to turn off auto play videos on Facebook: Step-by-step guide

Now you can search your DMs on Twitter

How to watch Okhi 90 electric scooter launch event

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Google Stadia dead? For you it is

What is a deepfake video and what is it used for?

iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Which offers more value?

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX में फ्री पाएं Thompson Goldrim Tribute गन स्किन, जानें कैसे

OnePlus Pad 5G के स्पेसिफिकेशन ऑनलाइन लीक, मिलेगी 10,900mAh की बैटरी

बच्चों में स्मार्टफोन की बुरी लत, 37 प्रतिशत खो रहे एकाग्रता: स्टडी

Free Fire MAX OB33 Update के बाद फ्री में पाएं एक्टिव एबिलिटी वाले ये धांसू कैरेक्टर, दिलाएंगे जीत

YouTube ने हेल्थ वीडियो के लिए पेश किए 2 नए फीचर, ऐसे करेंगे काम

Latest Videos

Link Your PAN To Aadhaar Cards By This Date To Avoid Penalty | Watch video

News

Link Your PAN To Aadhaar Cards By This Date To Avoid Penalty | Watch video
OnePlus To Launch 6 New Devices By September 2022, Here's All You Need To Know - Watch

News

OnePlus To Launch 6 New Devices By September 2022, Here's All You Need To Know - Watch
Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Features

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch
Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Features

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

News

Apple Wallet can now hold your driving license: How to use it
Apps
Apple Wallet can now hold your driving license: How to use it
Xbox Game Pass subscribers can get 3-month free access to Marvel Unlimited: How to avail

Gaming

Xbox Game Pass subscribers can get 3-month free access to Marvel Unlimited: How to avail
How to turn off auto play videos on Facebook: Step-by-step guide

How To

How to turn off auto play videos on Facebook: Step-by-step guide
Now you can search your DMs on Twitter

Apps

Now you can search your DMs on Twitter
How to watch Okhi 90 electric scooter launch event

Electric Vehicle

How to watch Okhi 90 electric scooter launch event

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers