How to turn off auto play videos on Facebook: Step-by-step guide

You must have often seen that whenever we scroll through the news feed on Facebook, the video coming in between gets automatically played. This auto-play video feature is not exactly suitable for the users, as it consumes more mobile data, consumes more battery, and auto-plays unwanted videos. If you want, you can also turn off this feature.
Here are a few steps through which you can quickly turn off auto-played video:
How to do it via Facebook
STEP1: If you use Facebook on a web browser and want to turn off the autoplay videos feature, then follow these steps,
STEP2: First of all, go to the drop-down menu appearing in the top right of the page.
STEP3: After that, click on Settings and Privacy and select Settings.
STEP4: After this, click on ‘Videos’ from the left-hand menu, and here you will be able to turn off video autoplay in the options toggle.
How to do it on the iOS app
STEP1: Open the Facebook app.
STEP2: Tap on the menu button shown at the bottom of the screen.
STEP3: Then tap on Settings and Privacy.
STEP4: Now select Settings.
STEP5: Now, you will find the option of Media and Contacts on scrolling.
STEP6: Tap on ‘Videos and Photos.’
STEP7: Now, you can turn off the Autoplay option shown here.
How to do it on the android app
STEP1: Tap on the Facebook app and tap on the menu button shown in the top right of the screen.
STEP2: Now click on Settings and Privacy
STEP3: Go to Settings.
STEP4: After scrolling down, you have to tap on ‘Media and Contacts.’
STEP5: After tapping on AutoPlay, you have to select Never Autoplay Videos.