How to turn off auto play videos on Facebook: Step-by-step guide

You must have often seen that whenever we scroll through the news feed on Facebook, the video coming in between gets automatically played. This auto-play video feature is not exactly suitable for the users, as it consumes more mobile data, consumes more battery, and auto-plays unwanted videos. If you want, you can also turn off this feature.

Here are a few steps through which you can quickly turn off auto-played video:

How to do it via Facebook

STEP1: If you use Facebook on a web browser and want to turn off the autoplay videos feature, then follow these steps,

STEP2: First of all, go to the drop-down menu appearing in the top right of the page.

STEP3: After that, click on Settings and Privacy and select Settings.

STEP4: After this, click on ‘Videos’ from the left-hand menu, and here you will be able to turn off video autoplay in the options toggle.

How to do it on the iOS app

STEP1: Open the Facebook app.

STEP2: Tap on the menu button shown at the bottom of the screen.

STEP3: Then tap on Settings and Privacy.

STEP4: Now select Settings.

STEP5: Now, you will find the option of Media and Contacts on scrolling.

STEP6: Tap on ‘Videos and Photos.’

STEP7: Now, you can turn off the Autoplay option shown here.

How to do it on the android app

STEP1: Tap on the Facebook app and tap on the menu button shown in the top right of the screen.

STEP2: Now click on Settings and Privacy

STEP3: Go to Settings.

STEP4: After scrolling down, you have to tap on ‘Media and Contacts.’

STEP5: After tapping on AutoPlay, you have to select Never Autoplay Videos.