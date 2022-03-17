How to turn your photo into WhatsApp stickers: Follow these simple steps

WhatsApp introduced WhatsApp stickers to its users in 2018, and since then, it has become a popular way to use them while chatting. Previously, you could create and send stickers for your photos using third-party apps, which also took a lot of time. But now, you can create your sticker without the help of a third-party app. Also Read - Happy New Year 2022: How to download, send New Year stickers on WhatsApp

Earlier, you had to install a third-party app from the Google Play store and convert it into WhatsApp stickers. But now, you can do this directly in WhatsApp itself.

At present, this feature is available only on WhatsApp Web. The sticker feature in WhatsApp Web makes it very easy to create custom stickers. Here's how you can create personalized WhatsApp stickers for yourself on occasion, or if you are planning to wish during an upcoming festival or birthday, you can follow these steps to create stickers on WhatsApp.

To recall, WhatsApp rolled out WhatsApp Sticker Maker, enabling users to create their customized stickers. It has added a feature to convert any photo into a WhatsApp sticker. While it is currently only available on WhatsApp Web and will be coming to WhatsApp’s desktop-based app for Windows and Mac for the coming weeks, it can be used as your personal WhatsApp account based on an occasion, festival, birthday, or your group chat.

STEP1: Open WhatsApp Web and go to any chat window.

STEP2: Tap the attachment icon and select a sticker.

STEP3: Now, a File Explorer window will open in it. Select a photo that you want to turn into a WhatsApp sticker.

STEP4: Once this is done, adjust the corner of the box and tap the send arrow.

STEP5: Users can right-click or long-press on the sticker and save it for further use.

STEP6: WhatsApp users can also save their custom WhatsApp stickers by right-clicking or long-pressing. You can use it later after saving it.

STEP7: Also, one thing is that if you take a photo with a cut background, then WhatsApp stickers will look different as it does in third parties because currently, the background is not removed automatically in this feature.