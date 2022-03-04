How to unsend an email in Gmail: Follow these simple steps

In today’s world, everyone uses Gmail to send an email. Sending emails from this platform is relatively easy. But many times, people make such a mistake in a hurry, due to which their email reaches someone else. Also Read - How to activate Google Chat on browser and smartphone

Gmail allows users to undo or retrieve emails for up to 30 seconds. This gives enough buffer time for the senders to recall the emails sent by mistake. The feature named Undo Send is available by default for all users, and Gmail users can adjust the buffer time between 5 and 30 seconds.



STEP1: First of all, click on the Settings icon at the top right on the Gmail page.

STEP2: Now click on the General Tab

STEP3: You will see the option of Undo Send

STEP4: Now you have to set the time. However, the default time is 15 seconds.

STEP4: However, you will get the options of up to 5, 10, 20, and 30 seconds. Hence you can schedule it for 30 seconds.

STEP5: Now save the scheduled email, and your settings will be changed.

STEP6: Now, whenever you send the email, you will see an option on the left side of the screen in which the first message sent will be written. After this, Undo and View Message will be reported.

STEP7: Now, you can click on the undo option if you have accidentally sent the email to someone. This will return the email immediately.

Gmail users on the desktop will see an undo link in a black box that floats to the bottom left of the screen on the desktop and to the bottom right on mobile. If users click on the link before the timeout, their message will not go through. Users can edit the email again, delete and undo it entirely, and compose an email from scratch.