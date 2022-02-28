Digi Locker, a cloud-based app, was launched by the government for the public to keep official documents like driving license, Aadhar card, PAN card, car registration certificate, educational certificate, birth certificate, etc., in digital form. It was launched to allow people to carry their documents, as users can access their documents anywhere after uploading them to Digi Locker. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Results 2021: How to check marks online and download marksheet

The Digi Locker app linked to an individual’s Aadhaar number provides users with 1GB of cloud storage to store their documents. Cloud storage is secure because it uses 256-bit Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) encryption for all information transmitted.

How to create an account in Digi Locker:

First of all, you go to the government’s website digilocker.gov.in. Now, you will see the signup option on the right side when the page opens. Click on it. Now, submit all the necessary information like name, birth date, email id, etc., and enter your created password. After this, you will receive OTP on your given number. Here, you can complete the process by using either OTP or fingerprint option. Now, you will be able to log in by creating your username and password.

How to upload documents on Digi Locker:

STEP1: To upload documents on Digi Locker, one must first download the Digi Locker app and log in.

STEP2: After the app is downloaded, first click on Upload Document.

STEP3: After that, click on the upload icon.

STEP4: Now, find the file from the local drive and select ‘Open’ for uploading.

STEP5: Click on ‘Select Doc Type’ to assign the uploaded file its type. Here all the documents will appear together.

STEP6: Now, after selecting the document type, click on Save. The user can also rename the file.