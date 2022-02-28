comscore How to upload documents on Digi Locker: Follow these simple steps
  • Home
  • How To
  • Here’s how you can upload your important documents on Digi Locker
News

Here’s how you can upload your important documents on Digi Locker

How To

The Digi Locker app linked to an individual's Aadhaar number provides users with 1GB of cloud storage to store their documents. Cloud storage is secure because it uses 256-bit Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) encryption for all information transmitted.

digilocker

Digi Locker, a cloud-based app, was launched by the government for the public to keep official documents like driving license, Aadhar card, PAN card, car registration certificate, educational certificate, birth certificate, etc., in digital form. It was launched to allow people to carry their documents, as users can access their documents anywhere after uploading them to Digi Locker. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Results 2021: How to check marks online and download marksheet

The Digi Locker app linked to an individual’s Aadhaar number provides users with 1GB of cloud storage to store their documents. Cloud storage is secure because it uses 256-bit Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) encryption for all information transmitted.

DigiLocker Passport

How to create an account in Digi Locker:

  1. First of all, you go to the government’s website digilocker.gov.in.
  2. Now, you will see the signup option on the right side when the page opens. Click on it.
  3. Now, submit all the necessary information like name, birth date, email id, etc., and enter your created password.
  4. After this, you will receive OTP on your given number.
  5. Here, you can complete the process by using either OTP or fingerprint option.
  6. Now, you will be able to log in by creating your username and password.

DigiLocker, COVID-19, digitalisation

How to upload documents on Digi Locker:

STEP1: To upload documents on Digi Locker, one must first download the Digi Locker app and log in.

STEP2: After the app is downloaded, first click on Upload Document.

STEP3: After that, click on the upload icon.

STEP4: Now, find the file from the local drive and select ‘Open’ for uploading.

STEP5: Click on ‘Select Doc Type’ to assign the uploaded file its type. Here all the documents will appear together.

STEP6: Now, after selecting the document type, click on Save. The user can also rename the file.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 28, 2022 4:29 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

MWC 2022: Mark Zuckerberg calls for support to build metaverse
News
MWC 2022: Mark Zuckerberg calls for support to build metaverse
Flipkart Electronic Day sale 2022: Up to 80 percent off on Asus Vivobook, Bose Headset, and more

Deals

Flipkart Electronic Day sale 2022: Up to 80 percent off on Asus Vivobook, Bose Headset, and more

Samsung Galaxy F23 launch in India set for next month: Here s all you need to know

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy F23 launch in India set for next month: Here s all you need to know

MWC 2022: Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022, MateBook E laptops launched

Laptops

MWC 2022: Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022, MateBook E laptops launched

Phones under Rs 20,000 in India? Here are the 5 best options to consider

Photo Gallery

Phones under Rs 20,000 in India? Here are the 5 best options to consider

Phones under Rs 20,000 in India? Here are the 5 best options to consider

Photo Gallery

Phones under Rs 20,000 in India? Here are the 5 best options to consider

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme GT 2 launched: Check specifications

MWC 2022: Realme Book Prime launched with 11th-Gen Intel processor, 16GB RAM

MWC 2022: Mark Zuckerberg calls for support to build metaverse

Flipkart Electronic Day sale 2022: Up to 80 percent off on Asus Vivobook, Bose Headset, and more

MWC 2022: Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022, MateBook E laptops launched

Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 20,000 - Redmi Note 11S, Moto G71 5G, Vivo T1 5G and more

Motorola Edge 30 Pro First Look

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Apple, Facebook, Uber and more respond to the situation

How to Hide Apps and Folders on Android Smartphone

Exclusive: Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter to get around 200 km range

Related Topics

Related Stories

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Results 2021: How to check marks online and download marksheet

How To

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Results 2021: How to check marks online and download marksheet

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire x Assassin's Creed: फ्री फायर में आज से मिलेगा इस पॉप्युलर गेम का मजा, जारी हुआ इवेंट कैलेंडर

MWC 2022: TCL ने लॉन्च किए 5 नए बजट स्मार्टफोन्स, जानें कीमत और खासियत

रूस-यूक्रेन युद्ध की अफवाह फैलाने वाले कई अकाउंट्स पर फेसबुक ने लिया एक्शन

Free Fire Ban होने से पहले रिलीज हुए 5 धमाकेदार Redeem Code, मिले कई दमदार रिवॉर्ड

Google Play Pass हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, एक सब्स्क्रिप्शन में फ्री मिलेंगे 1000+ ऐप्स और गेम्स

Latest Videos

Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 20,000 - Redmi Note 11S, Moto G71 5G, Vivo T1 5G and more

Features

Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 20,000 - Redmi Note 11S, Moto G71 5G, Vivo T1 5G and more
India's Largest OnePlus Experience Store is Live: Watch Details

News

India's Largest OnePlus Experience Store is Live: Watch Details
Motorola Edge 30 Pro Launched in India | Check out the First Look and Unboxing of the Smartphone

Hands On

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Launched in India | Check out the First Look and Unboxing of the Smartphone
Infinix Zero 5G: Best buy at Rs 19,999? | 10 Talking Points

Reviews

Infinix Zero 5G: Best buy at Rs 19,999? | 10 Talking Points

News

Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme GT 2 launched: Check specifications
Mobiles
Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme GT 2 launched: Check specifications
MWC 2022: Realme Book Prime launched with 11th-Gen Intel processor, 16GB RAM

Laptops

MWC 2022: Realme Book Prime launched with 11th-Gen Intel processor, 16GB RAM
MWC 2022: Mark Zuckerberg calls for support to build metaverse

News

MWC 2022: Mark Zuckerberg calls for support to build metaverse
Flipkart Electronic Day sale 2022: Up to 80 percent off on Asus Vivobook, Bose Headset, and more

Deals

Flipkart Electronic Day sale 2022: Up to 80 percent off on Asus Vivobook, Bose Headset, and more
MWC 2022: Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022, MateBook E laptops launched

Laptops

MWC 2022: Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022, MateBook E laptops launched

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers