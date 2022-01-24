comscore How to setup your Apple HomePod Mini with your Apple TV: Follow these simple steps
  Here's how you can use Apple HomePod Mini speakers with Apple TV
Here's how you can use Apple HomePod Mini speakers with Apple TV

iPhone users can see what's playing on the HomePod Mini by simply holding the device up to the speaker. With the smart speaker, users can also control smart home accessories to turn off lights, change the temperature, lock doors, and more.

Apple earlier introduced several new color options to its HomePod Mini smart speakers in India on 24 November. This smart speaker has the option of streaming music on Gaana and JioSaavn in addition to radio stations from Apple Music, Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Radio.com, TuneIn, Pandora, and Amazon Music as a specialty. HomePod Mini has been made available for sale in the country with new colors. You can buy this Attractive HomePod Mini from Apple’s official online store for Rs 9,900. Also Read - Apple HomePod mini is now available in new colours in India: Check details

iPhone users can see what’s playing on the HomePod Mini by simply holding the device up to the speaker. With the smart speaker, users can also control smart home accessories to turn off lights, change the temperature, lock doors, and more. Also Read - Apple now allows HomePod mini users to stream their favorite songs via Gaana, JioSaavn

The Apple HomePod Mini is just 3.3-inches tall and comes with 360-degree sound with support for Siri, which lets users control their smart home with their voice. HomePod Mini is designed to work with Apple Music, Podcasts, radio stations from iHeartRadio, Radio.com, TuneIn, Pandora, and Amazon Music. The smart speaker comes with an intercom feature and can also connect multiple speakers simultaneously to play the same music in multiple rooms.

How to Use HomePod Mini with Apple TV

STEP1: At first, go to the settings on your Apple TV

STEP2: Now, you will see the option of Video and Audio Output

STEP3: You will have to choose the Audio Output option

STEP4: Now, you will see an option of Compatible HomePod

STEP5: Click on the HomePod option

STEP6: Now, you can use the HomePod or HomePod Mini as a default speaker for your Apple TV

Apple has also added intercom functionality to the HomePod Mini, which means users can send voice messages from one HomePod Mini to another. If the user has multiple HomePod Mini devices at home to communicate with other family members, this feature may come in handy for you as well.

