comscore
  • Home
  • How To
  • How to hide Samsung Galaxy S10's hole punch display cut-out
News

How to hide Samsung Galaxy S10's hole punch display cut-out

How To

Don't go the usual route and get creative with Samsung Galaxy S10's hole punch display design.

  • Published: March 16, 2019 1:04 PM IST
samsung galaxy s10 plus review android pie

Samsung Galaxy S10 series is the most premium Android flagship smartphone one can buy right now. With the Galaxy S10 series, Samsung has made a flagship smartphone that offers near bezel-less display design without addition of a notch. In order to do so, Samsung has adopted hole punch display design, where a hole is drilled into the display to house the selfie camera setup. The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e have a circular hole punch while the Galaxy S10+ has a larger pill shaped cutout at the front to accommodate its dual lens selfie setup.

The hole punch design has emerged as one of the easiest way to add more screen real estate and yet avoid the wide notch design seen on the iPhone X and newer iPhone models. However, there are a number of Galaxy S10 customers who find the hole punch to be annoying and have claimed it comes in the way of standard smartphone experience. Samsung, like Huawei and Honor, treats the hole punch cutout like a notch, and allows Galaxy S10 users to hide them using software settings. There are two ways to accomplish it and mind you, this will result in you losing some screen real estate.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

Method 1: Hide the Hole Punch using software

One of the easiest way to avoid this hole punch design from coming into your face is by getting rid of it altogether from settings. In order to do so, head to Settings menu on your Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e or Galaxy S10+ running One UI based on Android Pie and then select Display. In Display Settings, tap on Full Screen Apps and the first option you will see is called ‘Hide front camera’. Toggling this feature will disable the hole punch and add a black bar at the top of your Galaxy S10 series.

While it is effective, it is also unpleasant since it results in loss of screen real estate and feels as if your Galaxy S10 has grown a thick forehead. Those who have tried this method have observed that the UI seems obscure since it scales only from the top and does not take the bottom part into account. So if you toggle this feature then be prepared to experience weird display actions.

Method 2: Use Wallpapers

Yeah, you read that right. The purpose of the hole punch design is to offer Infinity screen and if you don’t want to sacrifice the screen then using creative wallpapers would be a fun way to hide the notch. Since the Galaxy S10 series went on sale, there have been plenty of resources to get wallpapers that turn Galaxy S10’s notch from a space outfit to Apple iPhone X.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review: The best Galaxy before the next frontier!

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review: The best Galaxy before the next frontier!

The best place to download such wallpapers would be the subreddit r/S10wallpapers (https://www.reddit.com/r/S10wallpapers) where creative wallpapers are being uploaded on a regular basis. There are wallpapers such as the Superlaser focus lens on the Death Star to a sloth hanging from a thick branch. Download your favorite from subreddit and then go to Wallpapers and Themes in Settings menu and set the download image as your wallpaper and/or lockscreen. Samsung is expected to join this creative wallpaper game with its own option with a future update.

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10

66900

Android Pie with One UI
Exynos 9820
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera
Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy S10e

55900

Android 9 Pie
Exynos 9820 SoC
Dual - 12MP + 16MP
Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy S10+

73900

Android Pie
Exynos 9820
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 16MP
  • Published Date: March 16, 2019 1:04 PM IST

Editor's Pick

How to hide Samsung Galaxy S10's hole punch display cut-out
How To
How to hide Samsung Galaxy S10's hole punch display cut-out
Huawei Colorful Sale on Amazon India: Top deals to know

Deals

Huawei Colorful Sale on Amazon India: Top deals to know

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro gets Android 9 Pie: Here is how to download

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro gets Android 9 Pie: Here is how to download

Realme 3 radiant blue color variant sale on March 26

News

Realme 3 radiant blue color variant sale on March 26

Idea Cellular offers 1 year free Amazon Prime with Nirvana postpaid plans

News

Idea Cellular offers 1 year free Amazon Prime with Nirvana postpaid plans

Most Popular

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

EU to slap Google with fresh fine: sources

Facebook says it 'quickly' removed New Zealand shooter's video

Reliance Jio tops 4G chart with 20.9Mbps download speed in February: Trai

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro gets Android 9 Pie: Here is how to download

Realme 3 radiant blue color variant sale on March 26

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to hide Samsung Galaxy S10's hole punch display cut-out

How To

How to hide Samsung Galaxy S10's hole punch display cut-out
Google Pixel 4 XL design leaked

News

Google Pixel 4 XL design leaked
Samsung Galaxy S10 series fails drop test, S10 survived even better than iPhone XS Max

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series fails drop test, S10 survived even better than iPhone XS Max
Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets Google Camera port but you may not be able to use it; here is why

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets Google Camera port but you may not be able to use it; here is why
Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Apple iPhone XR: Compared

News

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Apple iPhone XR: Compared

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL लैंडलाइन यूजर्स को फ्री में मिल रहा है ब्रॉडबैंड इंटरनेट, डेली मिलेगा 5GB डाटा

फेसबुक ने गेमर्स के लिए लॉन्च किया सेपरेट टैब, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

भारत में शाओमी का सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन 19 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च!

शाओमी अपने सभी स्मार्टफोन पर 1 साल के बजाए देगी 18 महीनों की वॉरंटी!

New Zealand की मस्जिद में 49 लोगों के मरने की वीडियो हुई थी फेसबुक पर लाइव, झेलनी पड़ रही है आलोचनाएं

News

EU to slap Google with fresh fine: sources
News
EU to slap Google with fresh fine: sources
Facebook says it 'quickly' removed New Zealand shooter's video

News

Facebook says it 'quickly' removed New Zealand shooter's video
Reliance Jio tops 4G chart with 20.9Mbps download speed in February: Trai

News

Reliance Jio tops 4G chart with 20.9Mbps download speed in February: Trai
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro gets Android 9 Pie: Here is how to download

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro gets Android 9 Pie: Here is how to download
Realme 3 radiant blue color variant sale on March 26

News

Realme 3 radiant blue color variant sale on March 26