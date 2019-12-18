comscore Hike Sticker Chat: How to create HikeMoji stickers | BGR India
Hike Sticker Chat: How to create and share personalized HikeMoji stickers

HikeMoji stickers from Hike Sticker Chat offer fun and interesting ways to chat with your friends.

Hike Sticker Chat (formerly Hike Messenger), is a popular instant messaging client. An alternative to the widely used WhatsApp messenger, Hike Sticker Chat offers some interesting features to its users. Features like web client, auto backup on cloud, secure chats and sticker suggestion among others are a part of the platform.

According to recent numbers released by Hike, the sticker chat now has 2 million weekly active users in less than a year, with users spending over 33 minutes per day on sticker chats. The sticker chat makes your conversations more engaging. It also reduces dependency on the keyboard for typing a message. And the best part is, Hike Sticker Chat also lets you create personalized sticker emojis. The company calls it HikeMoji. So without any further delay, let’s look at how to go about it.

Hike Sticker Chat: How to create HikeMoji stickers

Step 1: You will see a banner above your chats to create HikeMoji. Alternatively, you can click on the profile icon on the top right, you will see the very first banner to create your HikeMoji. Tap on that banner.Open Hike Messenger

Hike Sticker Chat: Top 5 features introduced in 2019

Hike Sticker Chat: Top 5 features introduced in 2019

Step 2: Now, there are two ways to go about it. You can either click a selfie and the AI will scan your facial features and create your animated avatar. Or, you can manually create a character.Click a selfie

Step 3: Once the animated avatar is created, you can add customizations to it. For instance, you can change the shape of your face, you can add a beard or moustache, add glasses or goggles. You can even customize the avatar by adding turban or a cap or more to define the religion of your character.Customization

Step 4: Now, this is an interesting part of the HikeMoji customization. You can select the preferred language to create personalized stickers in that particular language.Select Language

For instance, if you select Marathi, a sticker with an expression “Looking Good” will be created in the native language “Chaan Distes,” and so on. It indeed is a good way to make your chats more interesting and entertaining.

Go ahead, create your HikeMoji stickers and have fun talking to your friends on Hike Sticker Chat platform. What’s more, you can even share these stickers with users on WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger platforms.

For other interesting tips and tricks from the world of tech, head over to our dedicated how to section here.

  Published Date: December 18, 2019 10:15 AM IST

