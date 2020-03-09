Holi 2020: How to download and share stickers on WhatsApp

Holi, the festival of colors, will be celebrated around the country on March 10, 2020. While the Coronavirus outbreak in India and reports of new cases in North India will affect the celebration, the festival will continue to have its own charm. If you are someone who plans to celebrate Holi digitally and not with people in the real world, there are a number of options. If you are avoiding playing with gulaal this year then here is how to spread the festive cheer online.

How to share Holi sticker on WhatsApp

Step 1: If you are an Android user, the first step is go to Google Play Store on your mobile device.

Step 2: Once you open Google Play Store, search for holi stickers. You can use generic search terms like “WhatsApp Holi Stickers” for options.

Step 3: The search list will offer a long list of applications with holi stickers.

Step 4: Now, preview of any of these stickers shown in the list. Download the apps/stickers that you like for use of social messaging platform.

Step 5: Once you download these apps, install and open them. They will show the categories of stickers offered by these applications. You can add the stickers by clicking on the “+” sign next to each category.

Step 6: Now go to WhatsApp and you will see the added stickers in the carousel. You can start sharing these stickers with your friends, family and even groups.

How to celebrate Holi online

While sharing stickers on WhatsApp is the most easiest way to wish your friends and family. We would recommend you to get more creative with your wishes for this Holi. You can use apps like Snapchat which let you insert your face into Holi stickers. Once created, you can share those stickers with friends on WhatsApp and other social messaging platforms. You can also get stickers from Hike Sticker Chat app and share on WhatsApp. Add as many colors as you can before you hit that send button.