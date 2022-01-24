comscore Hologram Projector DIY: How to make a hologram using an old CD or DVD
  • Home
  • How To
  • Have an old CD or DVD lying around? Try this DIY hologram projector
News

Have an old CD or DVD lying around? Try this DIY hologram projector

How To

Many of us have even seen holograms in Marvel movies where Tony Stark keeps playing around with his holographic computer. While it looks extremely futuristic, the concept behind it is super simple.

CDs

Image: Pexels/Mati Mango

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated a new statue of Subash Chandra Bose, except that it wasn’t a real statue. Some would argue, an even better thing, a Hologram. The Hologram statue is eventually going to be replaced with a granite statue. The current virtual statue has been positioned at the same place where the real art piece will be placed. Also Read - PM Modi launches Netaji's Hologram statue: What is it, how will it work?

Wondering what exactly is a hologram?

Holograms have been a part of sci-fi movies for quite some time. The tech looks like something that uses super-advanced technology. Many of us have even seen it in Marvel movies where Tony Stark keeps playing around with his holographic computer. While it looks extremely futuristic, the concept behind it is super simple. Also Read - KFC India launches a DIY drone called the Kentucky Flying Object, here’s how it flies and how you can get it

How does it work?

The core concept behind Holograms is refraction. The light is refracted in a way that the image seems to look like a 3D image, in some cases, a moving image. The new Subash Chandra Bose hologram does use some state-of-the-art projector but even that setup is based on the same principle. Also Read - DIY: Here’s how to turn your smartphone into a CSI-style black light

In almost all hologram setups, there is a light source that emits an image that refracts from an almost transparent object. This transparent object can be a thin sheet of glass or even transparent plastic.

Can I build one at home?

You’ll be surprised to know that you hardly need anything special for a DIY hologram projector. Here are the ingredients:

-An old CD/DVD
-A ruler
-A marker
-A cutter
-A nail polish remover and cotton swab or piece of cloth
-A tape
-And yes, a smartphone

How to make it?

First take an old CD or DVD, the better the condition of the disc, the better quality hologram you’ll get. Then take the cutter and try to separate the two layers of plastic that constitute the CD.

Once you’ve removed that, just take the transparent side of the CD and clean it with the nail polish remover to get rid of the residual film. You’ll end up with an almost transparent film.

Now comes the slightly trickier bit. Just take CD and mark out four identical pieces in the shape of a trapezium. The bottom and top portions of the cut-out should be flat. Make sure that the shapes are measured to be exactly the same.

Once you have all four trapezium-shaped pieces in your hand, just use transparent tape to connect all four pieces, You’ll get a shape that looks like a pyramid without its top peak.

You’ll then need to open a video meant to produce holographic images on your smartphone. The next step is the simplest. Just place your creation on the screen and enjoy a sci-fi-inspired hologram.

Check the video below for reference. You can try to place the 3D traperium on the screen after playing the second video.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 24, 2022 9:43 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 24, 2022 9:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Have an old CD or DVD lying around? Try this DIY hologram projector
How To
Have an old CD or DVD lying around? Try this DIY hologram projector
Flipkart starts delivering grocery to over 1,800 Indian cities

News

Flipkart starts delivering grocery to over 1,800 Indian cities

Redmi Note 11S, Samsung Galaxy S22 series and more: Phones to launch next month

Photo Gallery

Redmi Note 11S, Samsung Galaxy S22 series and more: Phones to launch next month

Smartphones to launch in February 2022: Redmi Note 11S, Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Oppo Reno 7 series and more

Photo Gallery

Smartphones to launch in February 2022: Redmi Note 11S, Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Oppo Reno 7 series and more

Indian EV startup to build hubs for charging, servicing in 10 cities

Electric Vehicle

Indian EV startup to build hubs for charging, servicing in 10 cities

Intel Arc Alchemist could be as powerful as Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti: Report

Laptops

Intel Arc Alchemist could be as powerful as Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti: Report

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Komaki Ranger, India's first electric cruiser bike launched alongside new electric scooter

Micromax In Note 2 is Set To launch in India

Flipkart starts delivering grocery to over 1,800 Indian cities

Indian EV startup to build hubs for charging, servicing in 10 cities

Intel Arc Alchemist could be as powerful as Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti: Report

Have an old CD or DVD lying around? Try this DIY hologram projector

OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Guess the winner?

Indian states invite Elon Musk to set up Tesla factory, but is it feasible?

This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month

Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones

Related Topics

Related Stories

Have an old CD or DVD lying around? Try this DIY hologram projector

How To

Have an old CD or DVD lying around? Try this DIY hologram projector
PM Modi launches Netaji's Hologram statue: What is it, how will it work?

News

PM Modi launches Netaji's Hologram statue: What is it, how will it work?
Samsung's Freestyle lightweight projector showcased at CES 2022

News

Samsung's Freestyle lightweight projector showcased at CES 2022
Xiaomi debuts two new ecosystem products

News

Xiaomi debuts two new ecosystem products
Xiaomi Mijia Laser Projector launched: Price, features

News

Xiaomi Mijia Laser Projector launched: Price, features

हिंदी समाचार

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi (Vodafone-idea): कम इंटरनेट यूज करने वालों के लिए बेस्ट प्रीपेड प्लान, सस्ते में डेटा, कॉलिंग और वैलिडिटी का फायदा

PUBG New State में आया Nickname Change Ticket, अब गेमरटैग बदल सकेंगे आप

वीवो ला रहा है 50MP कैमरे और 5000mAh बैटरी वाला सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन, लॉन्च डेट हुई रिवील

30 जनवरी से पहले रिडीम करें ये कोड्स, मिलेंगे कई धांसू रिवॉर्ड

Free Fire के इस इवेंट में मिलेगा फ्री Ruthless Jinx बंडल, करना होगा यह काम

Latest Videos

Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features
Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too
How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide

News

How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide
This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month

Features

This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month

News

Komaki Ranger, India's first electric cruiser bike launched alongside new electric scooter
Electric Vehicle
Komaki Ranger, India's first electric cruiser bike launched alongside new electric scooter
Micromax In Note 2 is Set To launch in India

News

Micromax In Note 2 is Set To launch in India
Flipkart starts delivering grocery to over 1,800 Indian cities

News

Flipkart starts delivering grocery to over 1,800 Indian cities
Indian EV startup to build hubs for charging, servicing in 10 cities

Electric Vehicle

Indian EV startup to build hubs for charging, servicing in 10 cities
Intel Arc Alchemist could be as powerful as Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti: Report

Laptops

Intel Arc Alchemist could be as powerful as Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti: Report

new arrivals in india

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers