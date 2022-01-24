Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated a new statue of Subash Chandra Bose, except that it wasn’t a real statue. Some would argue, an even better thing, a Hologram. The Hologram statue is eventually going to be replaced with a granite statue. The current virtual statue has been positioned at the same place where the real art piece will be placed. Also Read - PM Modi launches Netaji's Hologram statue: What is it, how will it work?

Wondering what exactly is a hologram?

Holograms have been a part of sci-fi movies for quite some time. The tech looks like something that uses super-advanced technology. Many of us have even seen it in Marvel movies where Tony Stark keeps playing around with his holographic computer. While it looks extremely futuristic, the concept behind it is super simple.

How does it work?

The core concept behind Holograms is refraction. The light is refracted in a way that the image seems to look like a 3D image, in some cases, a moving image. The new Subash Chandra Bose hologram does use some state-of-the-art projector but even that setup is based on the same principle.

In almost all hologram setups, there is a light source that emits an image that refracts from an almost transparent object. This transparent object can be a thin sheet of glass or even transparent plastic.

Can I build one at home?

You’ll be surprised to know that you hardly need anything special for a DIY hologram projector. Here are the ingredients:

-An old CD/DVD

-A ruler

-A marker

-A cutter

-A nail polish remover and cotton swab or piece of cloth

-A tape

-And yes, a smartphone

How to make it?

First take an old CD or DVD, the better the condition of the disc, the better quality hologram you’ll get. Then take the cutter and try to separate the two layers of plastic that constitute the CD.

Once you’ve removed that, just take the transparent side of the CD and clean it with the nail polish remover to get rid of the residual film. You’ll end up with an almost transparent film.

Now comes the slightly trickier bit. Just take CD and mark out four identical pieces in the shape of a trapezium. The bottom and top portions of the cut-out should be flat. Make sure that the shapes are measured to be exactly the same.

Once you have all four trapezium-shaped pieces in your hand, just use transparent tape to connect all four pieces, You’ll get a shape that looks like a pyramid without its top peak.

You’ll then need to open a video meant to produce holographic images on your smartphone. The next step is the simplest. Just place your creation on the screen and enjoy a sci-fi-inspired hologram.

Check the video below for reference. You can try to place the 3D traperium on the screen after playing the second video.