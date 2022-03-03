comscore How Railways passengers can use Paytm to book unreserved tickets, platform tickets
News

How to book unreserved train tickets, platform tickets using Paytm

How To

The new partnership enables passengers to buy unreserved train journey tickets, platform tickets, renew their seasonal tickets and recharge smart cards

Indian Railways

Paytm partners with railways

Paytm has partnered with IRCTC to enable digital ticketing. The new facility will be available via Paytm QR on ATVMs on railway stations. This new partnership will allow travelers in railways to access some of the basic ticketing using Paytm. Also Read - Twitter adds Paytm as payment provider to boost Tips usage in India

How will the Paytm-IRCTC partnership work?

The new partnership enables passengers to buy unreserved train journey tickets, platform tickets, renew their seasonal tickets and recharge smart cards across Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs). Also Read - Here's how you can make payment without opening Paytm app

Passengers will also get various payment options both within the Paytm ecosystem and even without. Travelers will be able to use Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid (Buy Now, Pay Later), Net Banking, Credit Card and Debit Card. Also Read - Paytm to shut down its App in Canada, asks users to spend all money in the wallet

Paytm claims that this is the first time Indian Railways is providing an option to pay digitally for ticketing services through UPI on ATVMs.

What are ATVMs?

ATVMs are placed at the railway stations. They are kiosks that use touch-screens for ticketing purposes. These kiosks allow passengers to pay digitally, without the requirement of smart cards.
The new Quick Response (QR) code-based digital payment solution has already gone live across all ATVM machines at railway stations in India.

Paytm spokesperson said, “Having pioneered the QR code revolution in India, we are glad to take it forward by bringing ease of ticketing across railway stations. With our partnership with IRCTC, we are bringing Paytm QR solutions at Automatic Ticket Vending Machines of Indian Railways, through which passengers will be able to go for a completely cashless commute.”

Other than digital payment solution for ATVMs, Paytm offers options of making e-catering payments and reserved train ticket booking through its app.

How to use the new digital payment feature on ATVMs?

-At the ATVM located at the nearest railway station, select a route for ticket booking or enter a smart card number for recharge
-Choose Paytm as the payment option
-Scan the QR code displayed to conveniently complete the transaction
-Depending on the selection, a physical ticket will be generated or the smart card will be recharged

  Published Date: March 3, 2022 8:46 PM IST
  Updated Date: March 3, 2022 8:55 PM IST

