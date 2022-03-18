comscore How to access and download iCloud photos from your PC
How to access and download iCloud photos from your PC

In case you want to download or backup all photos from iCloud to PC for later use here's a step-by-step guide that can you check.

The iCloud account allows keeping all the Apple devices synced and transfer files across seamlessly. The iCloud account can also be used to access content from your Windows PC. Also Read - Google 'Switch to Android iOS' app might likely allow direct import from iCloud to Google Photos

All you need to do is open the iCloud website or the iCloud for Windows utility and follow a few simple steps. In case you want to download or backup all photos from iCloud to PC for later use here’s a step-by-step guide that can you check. Also Read - iPhone Holi Exchange Offer: How to get iPhone 13, iPhone 12 for a price as low as Rs 32,000

How to access iCloud photos from PC

-Open the iCloud website on your Windows PC, log into www.iCloud.com using your Apple ID. Make sure to enter the same Apple ID credentials that you use for your iCloud Photo Library. Also Read - Microsoft Xbox Cloud Gaming gets better on iPhone and iPad

-Click the “Photos” icon. And this will load your iCloud Photo Library.

-You will be able to see all your photos from all of your iCloud-enabled devices once the Photos section load.

-In case you have tons of photos on iCloud and want to save all of them, then press and hold Shift + Ctrl + Alt Keys and press the Down Arrow Key to select the entire catalog from iCloud.

-Once selected, click on the Download icon beside the Delete option to begin the process of downloading all iCloud Photos to your computer.

-If you haven’t changed the default settings then all iCloud Photos will be downloaded to the ‘Downloads’ Folder on your PC.

You can also download the iCloud for Windows installer. Upon installation, your iCloud photos will be synced with a special folder on your computer. It will basically help you access the photos like any other file on your PC.

  • Published Date: March 18, 2022 7:30 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 18, 2022 7:31 PM IST

