comscore Airtel 5G network now live in select locations: How to activate it on your phone now
News

How to activate 5G network on your smartphone

How To

Airtel subscribers can check if 5G is available at their location or not via the Airtel Thanks app, which is available for download from Play Store and App Store.

Airtel 5G network

Bharti Airtel has started rolling out its 5G network in 8 cities in India including Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Bangalore, Gurugram, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Chennai, starting today. Other telecom operators including Vi and Jio have also announced to roll out 5G services later in the year. Notably, Airtel has announced that all its existing 4G SIMs will be compatible with the 5G network. Also Read - 5G in India: How to check if your smartphone supports 5G

For the unversed, the 5G network service will bring improvements and capabilities including faster download and upload speed, simultaneously 4K streaming and enabling cloud gaming with less latency. Businesses will also get fast transfer data speed with organisation. Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus service announced in India: Check features, tariffs, availability and more

If you are an Airtel customer and 5G service is available at your location, here’s how you can activate the 5G network on your smartphone now. Also Read - 5G in India: Check availability, SIM details, tariff plans for 5G connectivity by Jio, Airtel, Vi, BSNL

How to activate 5G network on your smartphone

  1. Go to the “Settings” app on your smartphone
  2. Select “Mobile network”
  3. Select the SIM you want to check the 5G network for
  4. Tap on the “Preferred network type” option
  5. Now tap and select the 5G network type
  6. If the 5G network is available in your region, you will see the 5G symbol in a couple of minutes on the status bar

Airtel subscribers can check if 5G is available at their location or not via the Airtel Thanks app, which is available for download from Play Store and App Store. It can also tell users if their phone is compatible with a 5G network or not.

Notably, Airtel 4G SIM users will not have to change their SIM to use the 5G service. It will be compatible with 5G network.

Airtel has announced that it will roll out the 5G service for major cities by the end of December 2023. For other locations in the country, it might roll out by March 2024. As per a statement by Airtel, “To enjoy the 5G network to its maximum potential, you would be required to have a 5G SIM with a 5G phone. Despite all that, your 4G SIM will surely provide you with better connectivity and transmission when used with 5G phones.”

  • Published Date: October 6, 2022 7:03 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 6, 2022 7:07 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Airtel 5G service live in select cities: How to activate it on your smartphone
How To
Airtel 5G service live in select cities: How to activate it on your smartphone
WhatsApp is a surveillance tool, stay away from it: Telegram founder

Apps

WhatsApp is a surveillance tool, stay away from it: Telegram founder

Apple to soon enable 5G on iPhone in India, says Airtel tech chief

Mobiles

Apple to soon enable 5G on iPhone in India, says Airtel tech chief

How to share location, direction in Google Maps

How To

How to share location, direction in Google Maps

Spotify acquires Kinzen to offer 'safe, enjoyable experience'

Apps

Spotify acquires Kinzen to offer 'safe, enjoyable experience'

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Google Watch Launching at Made By Google Event, Watch video

Apple to soon enable 5G on iPhone in India, says Airtel tech chief

Airtel 5G Plus service announced in India: Check details

Apple Watch explodes after user reports overheating issue

Nokia G11 Plus quietly debuts in India: Check details

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Google Watch Launching at Made By Google Event, Watch video for details

News

Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Google Watch Launching at Made By Google Event, Watch video for details
Samsung Galaxy BUDS2 Pro Review, Worth the money ? #review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy BUDS2 Pro Review, Worth the money ? #review
Sens TWS EarBuds Review: Best Budget TWS ? Lets find out in the Video

Reviews

Sens TWS EarBuds Review: Best Budget TWS ? Lets find out in the Video
India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed

Features

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed