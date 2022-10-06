Bharti Airtel has started rolling out its 5G network in 8 cities in India including Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Bangalore, Gurugram, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Chennai, starting today. Other telecom operators including Vi and Jio have also announced to roll out 5G services later in the year. Notably, Airtel has announced that all its existing 4G SIMs will be compatible with the 5G network. Also Read - 5G in India: How to check if your smartphone supports 5G

For the unversed, the 5G network service will bring improvements and capabilities including faster download and upload speed, simultaneously 4K streaming and enabling cloud gaming with less latency. Businesses will also get fast transfer data speed with organisation.

If you are an Airtel customer and 5G service is available at your location, here's how you can activate the 5G network on your smartphone now.

How to activate 5G network on your smartphone

Go to the “Settings” app on your smartphone Select “Mobile network” Select the SIM you want to check the 5G network for Tap on the “Preferred network type” option Now tap and select the 5G network type If the 5G network is available in your region, you will see the 5G symbol in a couple of minutes on the status bar

Airtel subscribers can check if 5G is available at their location or not via the Airtel Thanks app, which is available for download from Play Store and App Store. It can also tell users if their phone is compatible with a 5G network or not.

Notably, Airtel 4G SIM users will not have to change their SIM to use the 5G service. It will be compatible with 5G network.

Airtel has announced that it will roll out the 5G service for major cities by the end of December 2023. For other locations in the country, it might roll out by March 2024. As per a statement by Airtel, “To enjoy the 5G network to its maximum potential, you would be required to have a 5G SIM with a 5G phone. Despite all that, your 4G SIM will surely provide you with better connectivity and transmission when used with 5G phones.”