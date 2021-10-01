How to activate Flipkart Pay Later for your account ahead of Big Billion Days sale

Flipkart Pay Later is a very handy tool when it comes to online shopping on the e-commerce platform, as you can purchase any product you want and pay for the bill in total at a later date. With Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale fast approaching, you would want to enrol for the feature. Here we will be taking a look at how to sign up for the Flipkart Pay Later in a few simple steps. Also Read - How to subscribe to Flipkart Plus and get early access to discounts

Note: Flipkart Pay Later is currently only available for Flipkart Plus Members. Also, you can only apply for the feature via the Flipkart mobile app.

How to activate Flipkart Pay Later?

Open the Flipkart app on your device.

Login to your Flipkart account.

Tap on the My Account option.

Tap on the ‘Flipkart Pay Later’ option and then tap on the “Activate Now” button.

On the next page, you will be required to tap on ‘Activate Now’ once again on the bottom of the screen.

Fill out the form with the necessary details including you PAN Card and Aadhaar details to fulfil the Flipkart Pay Later KYC.

Enter the OTP sent to your verified number that is registered with Aadhaar.

Submit the application.

After your application is approved, the Flipkart Pay Later service will be activated for your account. Initially, the company offers a credit limit of Rs 5,000, which increases with time.

You will be able to check the credit limit inside of the My Account display page on the Flipkart app, or while making a purchase using the feature.