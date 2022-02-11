comscore How to activate Google Chat on browser and smartphone
  • Home
  • How To
  • How to activate Google Chat on browser and smartphone
News

How to activate Google Chat on browser and smartphone

How To

To use Google Chat you need to activate it from your Gmail account; further, it needs to be activated separately on web and mobile. Here's how you can do it.

How to activate Google Chat

Google integrated Chat with Gmail last year. While the option was initially available for Workspace users, it made its way to Gmail users on iOS, Android, and the web in May 2021. With the pandemic pulling many to switch for remote work, ‘real-time collaborative chat’ from Slack, Microsoft Teams made it convenient to communicate. Also Read - How to transfer photos from iPhone to Android without losing quality

To compete with rivals, Google brought the ability to easily access Chat directly from Gmail. However, to use it one needs to activate Google Chat for Gmail. The process is different on browser and mobile device. Here’s a simple guide on how to activate Gmail chat. Also Read - How to record calls using Truecaller on your Android smartphone

Activate Google Chat on mobile

-Tap the three-line icon at the top-left corner. Scroll down and select “Settings.” Also Read - Subway Surfers developer launches new game, but this one is exclusive to Huawei's App Gallery

-Then select your account and navigate to “General”

-For Android toggle “Show the chat and spaces tabs.” If you’re using an iOS device, turn the “Show the chat and spaces tab” on.

-Following this you will see Chat and Spaces icons at the bottom of the screen.

Activate Google Chat on web browser

-Open your Gmail account and head to Settings

-Then select “See all settings”

– After that select “Chat and Meet” in the top menu

– You will be given the choice of selecting “Google Chat,” “Classic Hangouts,” and “Off”

– You will then see a sidebar for your chats and rooms on the right side of your Gmail inbox.

To begin a chat on mobile just tap the Chat icon and then on the “New chat” popup in the lower-right corner, type in the name of a person here. You can create a space as well. For web, click on the plus sign in the corners of the Chat or Spaces boxes. You’ll see a drop-down menu, much like mobile you need to type a name into the top field to chat with a person following which you will be taken into a small pop-up box.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 11, 2022 9:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Honor Magic 4 likely launching at MWC 2022, leaked Geekbench score outperform Galaxy S22 Ultra
Mobiles
Honor Magic 4 likely launching at MWC 2022, leaked Geekbench score outperform Galaxy S22 Ultra
New State Mobile February update: Check out all the new weapons

Photo Gallery

New State Mobile February update: Check out all the new weapons

New State Mobile February update: Check out all the new weapons added to the battle royale game

Photo Gallery

New State Mobile February update: Check out all the new weapons added to the battle royale game

Apple iOS 15.3.1 updates fixes a critical Safari bug

News

Apple iOS 15.3.1 updates fixes a critical Safari bug

How to activate Google Chat on browser and smartphone

How To

How to activate Google Chat on browser and smartphone

Upcoming electric SUVs to launch in India

Photo Gallery

Upcoming electric SUVs to launch in India

Upcoming electric SUVs to launch in India

Photo Gallery

Upcoming electric SUVs to launch in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Wolf+, Gen Next Nanu electric scooters with 100 km range launched in India

Honor Magic 4 likely launching at MWC 2022, leaked Geekbench score outperform Galaxy S22 Ultra

Apple iOS 15.3.1 updates fixes a critical Safari bug

Realme GT 2 Pro India launch imminent as company shares teaser online

Hero Electric to offer discounts on electric scooters as part of new partnership with SBI

Live streaming trends to watch out in 2022

Valentine's Day: Watch out for romance frauds on online dating apps

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Samsung Galaxy S21: What has changed?

How Galaxy S22 Ultra stacks up against iPhone 13 Pro Max

Redmi Note 11S vs Vivo T1: Which one to pick under Rs 20,000?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iOS 15.3.1 updates fixes a critical Safari bug

News

Apple iOS 15.3.1 updates fixes a critical Safari bug
How to activate Google Chat on browser and smartphone

How To

How to activate Google Chat on browser and smartphone
Google gives us its first glimpse of Android 13

News

Google gives us its first glimpse of Android 13
How to transfer photos from iPhone to Android without losing quality

How To

How to transfer photos from iPhone to Android without losing quality
Samsung promises 4 years of OS updates, 5 years of security updates

News

Samsung promises 4 years of OS updates, 5 years of security updates

हिंदी समाचार

Mughal Garden: कल से खुल रहा मुगल गार्डन, बस एक क्लिक में बुक करें ऑनलाइन टिकट

Realme कर रहा अपने पहले 150W फास्ट चार्जिंग स्मार्टफोन पर काम, चंद मिनटों में हो जाएगा चार्ज

Garena Free Fire के 5 जबरदस्त Gold Royale Bundle, गेम को बना देते हैं और भी मजेदार

फ्री फायर के लिए इस साल अब तक जारी हुए 5 सबसे धांसू रिडीम कोड्स

नोकिया ने 5G के जमाने में लॉन्च किया 2G फीचर फोन, जानें क्या है खास?

Latest Videos

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000

Reviews

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000
BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India

Hands On

BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India
Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

News

Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed
Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more

Hands On

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more

News

Wolf+, Gen Next Nanu electric scooters with 100 km range launched in India
Electric Vehicle
Wolf+, Gen Next Nanu electric scooters with 100 km range launched in India
Honor Magic 4 likely launching at MWC 2022, leaked Geekbench score outperform Galaxy S22 Ultra

Mobiles

Honor Magic 4 likely launching at MWC 2022, leaked Geekbench score outperform Galaxy S22 Ultra
Apple iOS 15.3.1 updates fixes a critical Safari bug

News

Apple iOS 15.3.1 updates fixes a critical Safari bug
Realme GT 2 Pro India launch imminent as company shares teaser online

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 Pro India launch imminent as company shares teaser online
Hero Electric to offer discounts on electric scooters as part of new partnership with SBI

Electric Vehicle

Hero Electric to offer discounts on electric scooters as part of new partnership with SBI

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers