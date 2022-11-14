comscore How to activate PhonePe UPI using Aadhaar
News

How to activate PhonePe UPI using Aadhaar: A step-by-step guide

How To

Here is a step-by-step guide of how you can activate UPI in the payments platform, PhonePe using Aadhaar.

Highlights

  • PhonePe recently got a feature that enables users to activate UPI using Aadhaar.
  • Previously, PhonePe users needed a debit card to activate UPI on the platform.
  • Users will need the last six digits of Aadhaar to activate their PhonePe UPI.
PhonePe

Popular digital payments platform, PhonePe, recently announced a new feature that will enable users to activate UPI activation using Aadhaar-based authentication system. At the time of launch, PhonePe said that it is the first Third Party Application Provider (TPAP) in the country to roll out Aadhaar-based UPI activation system. Prior to this, PhonePe users had to use their debit card details to activate the PhonePe UPI in the app. Also Read - PhonePe now lets you activate UPI using your Aadhaar number

With this update, Aadhaar number will become a part of the e-KYC process for the UPI onboarding journey in the PhonePe App. Also Read - UPI records 7.3 billion transactions worth Rs 12.11 trillion in October

“We are excited to be the first fintech platform to offer Aadhaar-based authentication for our users, making the UPI onboarding flows even more simple and inclusive. We believe this is a very progressive move by RBI, NPCI and UIDAI and is a great example of the digital financial inclusion that UIDAI’s Aadhaar program has been able to drive,” Deep Agrawal, Head of Payments at PhonePe, had said on the occasion, as reported by IANS. Also Read - Xiaomi quietly shuts down its financial services business in India: Report

It is worth noting that, interested users will only need to enter the last six digits of their Aadhaar numbers to initiate the onboarding process.

“This will help expand the overall UPI ecosystem, and also onboard new customers to the digital payments fold. UPI has become a global exemplar, and countries across the world are looking to implement it. Going forward, we are closely working with NPCI to take UPI international,” Agrawal had added at the time.

If you are a PhonePe user and you want to activate UPI in the app using Aadhaar, here is what you need to do:

How to activate PhonePe UPI using Aadhaar

Step 1: Open the PhonePe app on your iPhone or Android smartphone.

Step 2: Now open the Profile Page in the PhonePe app.

Step 3: Go to the Payment Instruments tab and choose the Add Bank Account option.

Step 4: Next, select the bank and the bank and then verify the connected mobile number via OTP authentication.

After this, PhonePe will obtain your bank account details and link them to UPI.

Step 5: Now move to the section wherein you have to setup the UPI. Here, you will be given a choice to pick between Debit Card and Aadhaar Card options. Select Aadhaar Card.

Step 6: Type the last six digits of your Aadhaar number.

Once you do that, an OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Step 7: Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number and then set up the UPI PIN.

  • Published Date: November 14, 2022 7:16 PM IST
