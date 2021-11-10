comscore How to add bank account on Google Pay
The user can use Google Pay by linking his bank account. Interestingly, you can connect to more than one bank account. This payment service is based on UPI. You need to first install the latest version of the App from Google Play Store or App Store before linking an account.

Google Pay

Google launched its mobile payment service Google Tez in the Indian market in 2017 for the convenience of users. Later the company changed its name to Google Pay. This App works on the UPI platform, and the main feature is that users do not need the IFSC code of the bank to transfer money. Also Read - FM shares video of Oxen with QR code, showcasing country's digital payments revolution

You can use Google Pay by simply linking your bank account. Interestingly, you can connect to more than one bank account. You need to first install the latest version of the App from Google Play Store or App Store before linking an account. Also Read - Digital Gold: What is it, how to buy it via Google Pay, PhonePe

Also Read - Dhanteras 2021: Buy digital gold with these 4 apps

STEP1: Firstly, make sure that your bank works with UPI

STEP2: Now open Google Pay

STEP3: Make sure you are using the latest version of the App, or else update it

STEP4: Tap on your photo at the top right corner of the screen

STEP5: Click on Bank account

STEP6: Tap Add bank account.

STEP7: Choose your bank from the list.

STEP8: If you don’t see your bank, it means it doesn’t work with Google Pay yet.

STEP9: Permit Google Pay to send a verification SMS to your bank

STEP10: The standard charges may apply

STEP11: If you have an existing UPI PIN, you’ll be asked to enter it.

STEP12: If you don’t remember your PIN, tap Forgot PIN and follow the instructions.

STEP13: If you don’t have a UPI PIN, enter your debit card information.

The App also allows users to add multiple accounts to their profiles. You need to follow the same steps as given above to add another bank account. However, one account needs to be set as the primary mode of payment for your transactions.

How to set a primary payment account

  1. Click on Payments Methods on the app
  2. Select the bank account
  3. Tap set as Primary Account
  4. Your bank account will be set
  Published Date: November 10, 2021 11:36 AM IST

