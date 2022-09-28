Google Maps is an incredibly useful navigation app that not only helps users navigate on unknown routes and through traffic on their everyday routes but it also tells them what routes they should pick based on their mode of commute and time of travel. In addition to this, it also helps commuters to plan their daily travel based on the availability of public transport. Apart from all of this, it also enables users to add the address of their contacts to Google Maps. This in turn can help users avoid the hassle of adding a location to Google Maps while navigating, especially if they travel to meet the contact frequently. Also Read - Google CEO Sundar Pichai tells employees: Do not mix fun with money

So, here is an easy guide that will help you add address to a contact in Google Maps. Also Read - Move over foldable phones, Intel and Samsung have launched a slidable PC

How to add an address to a Google contact in Google Maps on Android

Step 1: On your Android phone, open the Google Maps app. Also Read - Intel’s Unison app will let you call, text, share files from your iPhone, Android phone

Step 2: Search for an address.

Step 3: At the bottom, tap the address.

Step 4: Now, tap Label.

Step 5: Enter the name of someone in your Google Contacts. To create a new contact, tap Create contact.

Step 6: Next, choose an option:

Add home: Add the address as your contact’s home address.

Add work: Add the address as your contact’s work address.

Add other address: Make a new label for your contact’s address, like “Vacation house.”

Step 7: Tap done.

How to find a Google Contact on Android phone

Step 1: On your Android phone, open the Google Maps app.

Step 2: Sign in to your Google Account.

Step 3: Now, search for a contact’s name or address. Matching contacts will appear in the suggestions.

Step 4: To see your contact on Map, choose a name or address.

Step 5: To see your contact’s details, tap the bottom of the screen.

How to hide or delete a Google contact address in Google Maps on Android

Step 1: On your Android phone, open the Google Maps app.

Step 2: Now tap Saved option. Then, under “Your lists” option tap Labeled option.

Step 3: Next to your contact, tap More..

Step 4: To hide a contact from showing up on Google Maps, tap Hide contact in Google Maps. Confirm your selection by tapping Hide again.

Step 5: To remove an address for your contact across Google, tap Remove contact address and then confirm your selection by tapping Remove again.

It is worth noting users cannot add or hide contacts on the map using their iPhone or iPad.