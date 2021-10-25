comscore How to Link Your Bank Account on PhonePe: Follow These Simple Steps
How to add a bank account to PhonePe: Check step-by-step guide

PhonePe can be used for sending and receiving money, recharging mobile, DTH, data cards, and making utility payments. The company provides the facility to the users to transfer money between bank accounts without giving any personal details like bank account and IFSC code. You can also link two bank accounts in a single app. However, you need to follow certain steps to link your bank accounts with PhonePe.

E-commerce website Flipkart’s UPI-based digital payment app PhonePe is being used across the country. It is a 24/7 service that you can use anytime and anywhere. You can transfer money from your bank account to anyone without sharing any details with the help of this app. Also Read - Now you will have to pay a processing fee for mobile recharges on PhonePe

The app is available in over 11 Indian languages and can be used for sending and receiving money, recharging mobile, DTH, data cards, and making utility payments. Additionally, you can also pay at shops, invest in tax saving funds, liquid funds, buy insurance and mutual funds, and gold. Also Read - Tech Tips: How to send money via Google Pay, PhonePe, PayTM without internet

PhonePe provides the facility of  transferring money between bank accounts without giving any personal details like bank account and IFSC code. Through this method, you need to know only the mobile number and virtual payment address of the person to whom the payment is to be made. Also Read - FASTag recharge online: How to recharge FASTag via PhonePe, 10 easy steps

You can also link two bank accounts in a single app. However, you need to follow certain steps to link your bank accounts with PhonePe.

How to add bank account on PhonePe

Step1: Go to the My Money page

Step2: Select bank accounts under Payment Methods

Step3: Click on the ‘Add New Bank Account’ option

Step4: Select your bank

Step5: It will fetch your account details

Step6: Set up UPI pin

Step7: Enter the last six digits of your Debit ATM card expiry date

Step8: Enter the OTP receive to set up your UPI pin

Step9: Your bank account is added, and you can do the transaction directly from your bank account by using your UPI pin.

How to check balance on PhonePe

  1. First of all, open the PhonePe app.
  2. Then tap on the Money Transfer option.
  3. After that, you have to select the bank.
  4. Then enter the UPI PIN.
  5. After this, your account balance will be visible.
  • Published Date: October 25, 2021 4:07 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 25, 2021 4:09 PM IST

