How to add beneficiary in SBI YONO App

The State Bank of India (SBI) for a long time has been offering most of its services online available through smartphone apps like SBI YONO (You Only Need One) and SBI YONO Lite App. Both apps offer a lot of features such as sending and receiving money, paying bills, doing recharge top-ups, and more. It also allows users to check their bank balances and see the electronically generated passbook.

The app also lets you add beneficiaries to your account, letting you easily save their account number, then allowing you to send funds instantly. In this article, we'll show you exactly how to do that.

(Note: Both the SBI YONO and SBI YONO Lite Apps are the same, but the Lite app is for lower-end devices with only some features missing.)

Here’s how to add beneficiaries in SBI YONO App

Before starting, make sure to download and install the latest version of the SBI YONO App. Once you do that, follow the steps below.

1. Open the SBI YONO App on your smartphone.

2. Login to the App by either using your MPIN or Username and Password.

3. Now, Tap on the ‘Yono Pay ‘ option > Bank Account. (For YONO Lite Users, click on ‘Fund Transfer.’

4. Tap on the ‘Add/Manage Beneficiary’ option.

5. Here, you will have to again add your ‘SBI Internet Banking Profile Password’ to continue. Once you do that, click on submit.

6. Now in order to add a beneficiary, you need to go through the process of paying him. So, to start off, you need to select the Beneficiary type. Tap on the ‘Select Beneficiary Type’ drop-down button.

7. Choose between State Bank of India or Other Bank Account and proceed.

8. Next up, add all the details of the beneficiary account and in the Transfer limit option, keep whatever the max limit the app shows to you, for example: 10,00,000. Now, hit Next. Now you will need to send some amount to this beneficiary account, you can add Rs. 1 and Hit on the Pay button.

9. It will ask for confirmation and tell you to put OTP, simply add the OTP that you just received on your registered mobile number and hit Next.

10. Now, within 24 hours your beneficiary account will be added to the SBI YONO/SBI YONO Lite App.

That’s how you can easily add beneficiaries in the SBI YONO App.