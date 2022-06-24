comscore How to add beneficiary in SBI YONO App
News

How to add beneficiary in SBI YONO App: Step-by-Step Guide

How To

Want to add SBI or other bank account beneficiaries? Here's how you can do that from the SBI YONO App online.

Add Beneficiary in SBI YONO

The State Bank of India (SBI) for a long time has been offering most of its services online available through smartphone apps like SBI YONO (You Only Need One) and SBI YONO Lite App. Both apps offer a lot of features such as sending and receiving money, paying bills, doing recharge top-ups, and more. It also allows users to check their bank balances and see the electronically generated passbook. Also Read - SBI users might fall victim to this scam SMS and lose money: Here's what the government says

The app also lets you add beneficiaries to your account, letting you easily save their account number, then allowing you to send funds instantly. In this article, we’ll show you exactly how to do that. Also Read - SBI internet banking, YONO apps, and other bank services will not work tomorrow: Check timings, other details

(Note: Both the SBI YONO and SBI YONO Lite Apps are the same, but the Lite app is for lower-end devices with only some features missing.) Also Read - SBI users alert! Link PAN-Aadhaar by September 30 deadline: How to link via new IT portal

Here’s how to add beneficiaries in SBI YONO App

Before starting, make sure to download and install the latest version of the SBI YONO App. Once you do that, follow the steps below.

1. Open the SBI YONO App on your smartphone.

2. Login to the App by either using your MPIN or Username and Password.

3. Now, Tap on the ‘Yono Pay ‘ option > Bank Account. (For YONO Lite Users, click on ‘Fund Transfer.’

4. Tap on the ‘Add/Manage Beneficiary’ option.

5. Here, you will have to again add your ‘SBI Internet Banking Profile Password’ to continue. Once you do that, click on submit.

6. Now in order to add a beneficiary, you need to go through the process of paying him. So, to start off, you need to select the Beneficiary type. Tap on the ‘Select Beneficiary Type’ drop-down button.

7. Choose between State Bank of India or Other Bank Account and proceed.

8. Next up, add all the details of the beneficiary account and in the Transfer limit option, keep whatever the max limit the app shows to you, for example: 10,00,000. Now, hit Next. Now you will need to send some amount to this beneficiary account, you can add Rs. 1 and Hit on the Pay button.

9. It will ask for confirmation and tell you to put OTP, simply add the OTP that you just received on your registered mobile number and hit Next.

10. Now, within 24 hours your beneficiary account will be added to the SBI YONO/SBI YONO Lite App.

That’s how you can easily add beneficiaries in the SBI YONO App.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 24, 2022 4:49 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 24, 2022 4:54 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to add beneficiary in SBI YONO App
How To
How to add beneficiary in SBI YONO App
Cars launching in India will soon get Bharat NCAP crash rating

automobile

Cars launching in India will soon get Bharat NCAP crash rating

Hero MotoCorp announces price hike of up to Rs 3,000 on scooters, motorcycles from July 1:

automobile

Hero MotoCorp announces price hike of up to Rs 3,000 on scooters, motorcycles from July 1:

Top 5 features coming to Chrome on iOS

Photo Gallery

Top 5 features coming to Chrome on iOS

How to check people s WhatsApp Status without letting them know

How To

How to check people s WhatsApp Status without letting them know

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Cars launching in India will soon get Bharat NCAP crash rating

Hero MotoCorp announces price hike of up to Rs 3,000 on scooters, motorcycles from July 1:

Amazon now offering Fire TV Stick with wireless game controller

Call of Duty Mobile update announced with new flying jet combat, new map

Twitter s closed captions feature is available on Android, iOS

How to hide profile Picture and more

How To Turn On Incognito Mode on Your Smartphones

'Parallel Reality' Tech: Everything you need to know

Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day

During a WhatsApp group call, the host can mute

Related Topics

Latest Videos

POCO F4 5G Launched in India; Check out the First Look and know Price, feature and More about the phone

Hands On

POCO F4 5G Launched in India; Check out the First Look and know Price, feature and More about the phone
Alexa is being taught by Amazon to imitate the voice of your deceased loved ones, To know more Watch the Video

News

Alexa is being taught by Amazon to imitate the voice of your deceased loved ones, To know more Watch the Video
Hyundai Venue 2022 First Drive Review and In depth Interior Features, To know more Watch the video

Reviews

Hyundai Venue 2022 First Drive Review and In depth Interior Features, To know more Watch the video
Amazon has announced the launch of its first fully autonomous mobile robot in Warehouse- Watch the Video

News

Amazon has announced the launch of its first fully autonomous mobile robot in Warehouse- Watch the Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999