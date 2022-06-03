comscore How to add money to your IRCTC ewallet
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Add Money To Your Irctc Ewallet A Step By Step Guide
News

How to add money to your IRCTC ewallet: A step-by-step guide

How To

Travelling by a train this summer? Here's a step-by-step guide of how you can add money to your IRCTC ewallet to book a train.

IRCTC

Image: IRCTC

Indian Railways are one of the best ways to travel in India. They connect the length and breadth of the country while travelling through some of the most picturesque scenes in the country. Travelers can book their train tickets via Indian Railways’ IRCTC website. Now, IRCTC also has a payments platform — IRCTC eWallet — that enables users to make payments for their tickets via an ewallet that is quite similar to other ewallets such as Paytm ewallet. Also Read - IRCTC won’t let users book train tickets if they don't complete this step

So, if you are making your travel plans, here is a step-by-step guide of how you can add money to your IRCTC eWallet and book tickets using the same. Also Read - How to book unreserved train tickets, platform tickets using Paytm

How to register for IRCTC ewallet

Step 1: Login in to your IRCTC account.
Step 2: Go to the IRCTC eWallet section and click on Register Now option.
Step 3: User will have option to verify PAN or Aadhaar for IRCTC eWallet registration.
Step 4: Once the verification is done, a payment page will appear for payment of IRCTC Ewallet Registration fee. The fee is set at Rs 50 exclusive of the taxes. Also Read - IRCTC: How to change boarding point after booking train ticket online

After the payment is successful, users will be logged out. They will have to login their IRCTC accounts again to recharge their IRCTC eWallets.

How to deposit money in your IRCTC eWallet

Step 1: Login in to your IRCTC account.
Step 2: Go to the IRCTC eWallet section and click on the IRCTC Ewallet DEPOSIT option.
Step 3: Now, select the amount that you want to transfer.
Step 4: Next, select the payment option from dropdown menu and click on submit button to make the payment.

Once the payment has been successfully made, users will get a message confirming the same on their screens.

It is worth noting that users can deposit a minimum of Rs 100 and a maximum of Rs 10,000 in their IRCTC eWallets. Now that the money has been added to the IRCTC ewallet, here is a step-by-step guide of how users can book a ticket using IRCTC eWallet.

How to book a ticket using the IRCTC eWallet

Step 1: Login in to your IRCTC account.
Step 2: Select the train, source, destination, passenger details and date for your journey.
Step 3: After you have reviewed all the details, proceed to book the ticket.
Step 4: Now enter the captcha code and go for the payment option.
Step 5: Under the payment section, select the IRCTC eWallet option.
Step 5: Enter the transaction password to complete the process.
Step 7: Now, you will get an OTP on your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP to confirm the transaction.

Now, the set amount will be deducted from your eWallet. An additional transaction fee of Rs 10 will also be deducted from the IRCTC eWallet.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 3, 2022 12:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Hers's everything we know about upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N
automobile
Hers's everything we know about upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N
Facebook, Instagram are getting new tools to edit Reels

Apps

Facebook, Instagram are getting new tools to edit Reels

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness confirmed to release on Disney Plus this month

Entertainment

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness confirmed to release on Disney Plus this month

Now you can buy Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro in India: Here s how

Mobiles

Now you can buy Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro in India: Here s how

WhatsApp working on unread chat filter for desktop version of the app: Report

Apps

WhatsApp working on unread chat filter for desktop version of the app: Report

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Hers's everything we know about upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N

Facebook, Instagram are getting new tools to edit Reels

Now you can buy Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro in India: Here s how

WhatsApp working on unread chat filter for desktop version of the app: Report

Apple iPhone 14 may still use A15 chip, iPhone 14 Pro models expected to feature A16 chip

How to Auto Delete Youtube History

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent

Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 50000

Smartwatches under Rs 2000

Here are the Dizo Watch S alternatives you can consider buying

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Talks with Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, ASUS India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks with Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, ASUS India
How to Auto Delete Youtube History

Features

How to Auto Delete Youtube History
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Leaked it's whole look, Check out the video to know the details

News

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Leaked it's whole look, Check out the video to know the details
WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent, Watch the video to know more.

Features

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent, Watch the video to know more.

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999