Indian Railways are one of the best ways to travel in India. They connect the length and breadth of the country while travelling through some of the most picturesque scenes in the country. Travelers can book their train tickets via Indian Railways' IRCTC website. Now, IRCTC also has a payments platform — IRCTC eWallet — that enables users to make payments for their tickets via an ewallet that is quite similar to other ewallets such as Paytm ewallet.

So, if you are making your travel plans, here is a step-by-step guide of how you can add money to your IRCTC eWallet and book tickets using the same.

How to register for IRCTC ewallet

Step 1: Login in to your IRCTC account.

Step 2: Go to the IRCTC eWallet section and click on Register Now option.

Step 3: User will have option to verify PAN or Aadhaar for IRCTC eWallet registration.

Step 4: Once the verification is done, a payment page will appear for payment of IRCTC Ewallet Registration fee. The fee is set at Rs 50 exclusive of the taxes.

After the payment is successful, users will be logged out. They will have to login their IRCTC accounts again to recharge their IRCTC eWallets.

How to deposit money in your IRCTC eWallet

Step 1: Login in to your IRCTC account.

Step 2: Go to the IRCTC eWallet section and click on the IRCTC Ewallet DEPOSIT option.

Step 3: Now, select the amount that you want to transfer.

Step 4: Next, select the payment option from dropdown menu and click on submit button to make the payment.

Once the payment has been successfully made, users will get a message confirming the same on their screens.

It is worth noting that users can deposit a minimum of Rs 100 and a maximum of Rs 10,000 in their IRCTC eWallets. Now that the money has been added to the IRCTC ewallet, here is a step-by-step guide of how users can book a ticket using IRCTC eWallet.

How to book a ticket using the IRCTC eWallet

Step 1: Login in to your IRCTC account.

Step 2: Select the train, source, destination, passenger details and date for your journey.

Step 3: After you have reviewed all the details, proceed to book the ticket.

Step 4: Now enter the captcha code and go for the payment option.

Step 5: Under the payment section, select the IRCTC eWallet option.

Step 5: Enter the transaction password to complete the process.

Step 7: Now, you will get an OTP on your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP to confirm the transaction.

Now, the set amount will be deducted from your eWallet. An additional transaction fee of Rs 10 will also be deducted from the IRCTC eWallet.