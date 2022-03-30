comscore How to add multiple images and convert them into a PDF
  • Home
  • How To
  • How to add multiple images and convert them into a PDF
News

How to add multiple images and convert them into a PDF

How To

Here's a simple guide on how to combine multiple images into a single PDF file on Windows and Mac.

PDF file

There are abundant online tools that allow converting image to PDF files. However, if you plan to convert multiple images to one PDF, only a few good options provide the luxury. Moreover, it is possible only through ‘a robust converting tool’ or software. Also Read - How to save a Google Doc as PDF file and share it on mobile, desktop

If you are having a hard time converting several images into a single PDF, here’s an article that explains how to combine multiple JPGs into one PDF. Also Read - Dell XPS 15, XPS 17 laptops refreshed with 12th-Gen Intel Core processors: Here's a look at what's new

How to make multiple JPGs into a single PDF on Windows

-First select the images that you want to convert and put them in one folder and rename the files the way you want them to appear in the PDF Also Read - How to make Zoom virtual meetings fun with these avatars

– Press the Ctrl key to select images one by one

– Then right-click on any highlighted image and select Print

– Under Printer, you will see Microsoft Print to PDF

– Adjust the image quality and choose from the layout options that you will see on the right side. If you want to sharpen the image then select Options.

– If an image appears cut off in the preview, uncheck the Fit picture to frame box

– Then select Print, enter a name for your PDF file and select the location where you want to save it. Select Save to finish

How to make multiple images into a PDF on a Mac

– Open the images in the Preview app. Then hold the CMD key as you select mulitple images

– Right-click and select Open with > Preview

– Click and drag the images in the sidebar to rearrange in order, once done select File > Print

– In the PDF drop-down menu, choose Save as PDF

– Name the PDF file, choose the preferred location and then tap Save

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 30, 2022 7:26 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which service trumps the other
Features
PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which service trumps the other
Volkswagen starts production of Virtus mid-sized sedan in India

automobile

Volkswagen starts production of Virtus mid-sized sedan in India

How to add multiple images and convert them into a PDF

How To

How to add multiple images and convert them into a PDF

Why Samsung dropped Z branding from Galaxy Fold3, Galaxy Flip3

Mobiles

Why Samsung dropped Z branding from Galaxy Fold3, Galaxy Flip3

Electric scooters catching fire: Tips to keep EV battery safe

Features

Electric scooters catching fire: Tips to keep EV battery safe

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

WhatsApp announces new voice chat features for Android, iOS users

Volkswagen starts production of Virtus mid-sized sedan in India

iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple

Google rolling out Chrome's milestone update: List of top features, changes

How to activate two step verification for Google account: Follow these simple steps

PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which service trumps the other

Electric scooters catching fire: Tips to keep EV battery safe

Crypto tax after March 31: Should you withdraw or stay put?

Is it really safe to buy electric scooters?

Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to add multiple images and convert them into a PDF

How To

How to add multiple images and convert them into a PDF
How to save a Google Doc as PDF file and share it on mobile, desktop

How To

How to save a Google Doc as PDF file and share it on mobile, desktop
How to switch default browser in Windows 11

How To

How to switch default browser in Windows 11
Dell XPS 15, XPS 17 laptops refreshed with 12th-Gen Intel Core processors: Here's a look at what's new

Laptops

Dell XPS 15, XPS 17 laptops refreshed with 12th-Gen Intel Core processors: Here's a look at what's new
How to make Zoom virtual meetings fun with these avatars

How To

How to make Zoom virtual meetings fun with these avatars

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX OB33 अपडेट में 7 कैरेक्टर्स को मिला गजब का बूस्ट, जानें डिटेल

Facebook अकाउंट हो गया है लॉक? तो न हों परेशान, इन आसान तरीकों से करें अनलॉक

Free Fire MAX OB33 Update के बाद ये हैं गेम के सबसे महंगे कैरेक्टर, जीतने में मिलेगी मदद

OnePlus 10R के रेंडर्स ऑनलाइन लीक, मिलेगी 150W की फास्ट चार्जिंग

Google Pay में UPI वाला नया फीचर, क्रेडिट-डेबिट कार्ड की तरह फोन टैप करने से होगी पेमेंट

Latest Videos

iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here

News

iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here
Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video

News

Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video
5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone

News

5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone
WhatsApp New Update: Users Can Share upto 2GB Data with Others over Their Platform

News

WhatsApp New Update: Users Can Share upto 2GB Data with Others over Their Platform

News

WhatsApp announces new voice chat features for Android, iOS users
Apps
WhatsApp announces new voice chat features for Android, iOS users
Volkswagen starts production of Virtus mid-sized sedan in India

automobile

Volkswagen starts production of Virtus mid-sized sedan in India
iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple

News

iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple
Google rolling out Chrome's milestone update: List of top features, changes

Apps

Google rolling out Chrome's milestone update: List of top features, changes
How to activate two step verification for Google account: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to activate two step verification for Google account: Follow these simple steps

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers