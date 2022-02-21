comscore How to add multiple photos to your Instagram Stories
How to add multiple photos to your Instagram Stories

In case you are wondering how to layer multiple photos to your Instagram Story, here's a simple guide that can help.

Instagram

Instagram is one of the popular platforms that allow sharing photos, short clips, reels from within the app. Stories is one of the used features that enable posting photos, short videos that disappear from the feed after a day. Also Read - WhatsApp brings this useful feature but only for select Android users

While Instagram Stories are the easiest way to share memorable moments. There is a lot that you can do with Stories, from adding music, text, animations, to gifs. Although these options are easily available on screen, there are a few hidden tricks that can help you get the best out of this feature. Here’s one of the simple tricks that you can try in case you want to add multiple photos to your Story. Also Read - Meta’s updated values include ‘Meta, Metamates, Me’

How to add multiple photos to your Instagram Story

Step 1- Open the Instagram app on your device and click on the plus (+) button over Your Story. You can also swipe right on the home screen to open Stories. Also Read - Facebook’s NewsFeed is just Feed now

Step 2- Then click on the photo icon on the bottom-left of the screen in order to open your Camera Roll.

Step 3- Now, select a photo that you want to post in your Story.

Step 4- After that, click on the sticker icon at the top of the screen.

Step 5- Now, scroll down and tap the photo sticker.

Step 6- Next up, you will have to select the picture you want to insert.

Step 7- In case you want to add more photos, you will have to repeat this process until you are done.

Step 8- You can change the shape, drag the images to change the position, or pinch them to change the size.

Step 9- Once you are done, tap Your Story or Close Friends to share the post.

  • Published Date: February 21, 2022 7:14 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

iQOO Z5 Review (long-term): मिड-रेंज में 'परफेक्शन' का दम

Free Fire MAX में बिना मेहनत फ्री मिलेंगे रूम कार्ड और जबरदस्त इमोट, जानें तरीका

न्यू स्टेट मोबाइल (पबजी न्यू स्टेट) के लिए आया नया रिवॉर्ड सिस्टम, जानें

Cryptocurrency प्लैटफॉर्म पेश कर रहे हैं नए प्रोडक्ट, मगर क्या ये बचाएंगे इंवेस्टर का टैक्स?

Google Maps पर आसानी से कर सकते हैं किसी को ट्रैक, जानें पूरा प्रोसेस

