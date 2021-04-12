Instagram introduced the ability to post vanishing photos and videos long ago. Although copied from Snapchat, it’s safe to say that Instagram Stories is quite popular, owing to the various features it has. Also Read - WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram were down, back online after massive global outage

Among the many features, there is the ability to add music to Stories as a way of posting fun disappearing images and videos. It also acts as a way through which you can express yourself, something a caption can't do.

If you wish to put music in your Instagram Stories, you are in the right place as we are going to give you a step-by-step guide on just that. Hence, keep on reading to know more.

How to add music to Instagram Stories?

All the magic will happen via the Instagram Stories section, which is housed in the top left corner of the app. Here’s what you are required to do:

Step 1: Open the Instagram app on Android or iOS.

Step 2: Access the Stories section by swiping left.

Step 3: Now, you need to click a picture, make a video, or select existing media from your phone’s gallery.

Step 4: Once you have decided the content you want to post, tap on the Sticker icon present in the top portion.

Step 5: There, you will find multiple sticker options including GIFs, location tags, and more. One of them is the Music sticker to add music to Instagram Stories. Select the option.

Step 6: Once you have selected the sticker, you will find two sections: ‘For You’ for popular songs and ‘Browse’ to look for new songs.

Step 7: Now that you have made a choice after scrolling through the options, it’s time to make some edits.

Step 8: You can choose to display the music with lyrics (in four different font types) or in two different music player options. You can also select the portion you want to add by selecting the song bit. You can add up to 15 seconds of music to your Instagram Story.

Step 9: Once all the decisions have been made, you just need to tap on the ‘Done’ option in the top right corner, select the ‘Send To’ option, and voila! your Story is shared. You can also share it individually with people.

In case you want to add music to Instagram Stories without the sticker, you can reduce its size while making the edits and remove it from the screen by dragging it to the top until it’s gone. This won’t show the sticker and will also play the music in the background.

The ability to add music to Instagram Stories is another way of making posts on the photo-sharing platform interesting. Many people are using the feature and now that you know how to go about it, start adding songs to your Stories too.

Also, do let us know how you like the functionality by leaving a comment in the section below.