Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram added its Sticker feature for Stories a couple of years back. The company has now introduced the Stickers option for Instagram and Facebook Reels. The company announced the feature via an Instagram post. This will allow creators to take viewers to their desired web page directly from Reels. Also Read - Instagram users can now cross-post their Reels on Facebook

Here are the steps that you can take to add a sticker of your choice on Facebook and Instagram Reels. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon let you use Facebook Avatars as your profile picture

How to add stickers on Instagram Reels

Open the Instagram app and record your Reel or upload it from the camera roll Once done, tap on the Sticker option and open the sticker page Tap on the “Add Yours” sticker, write your prompt or CTA Publish your Reel

For the unversed, users can personalise their sticker by adding their own prompt, colour, font and more. As per the company, “Users can then tap on the bottom part of the Add Yours sticker on your reel to respond with their own reel showing your prompt.”

“As part of our ongoing efforts to limit harmful content on Instagram, new accounts and accounts that repeatedly share things like hate speech and misinformation, or other content that violates our Community Guidelines will not have access to the Link sticker,” Instagram stated.

📣 Reels Updates 📣 We’re launching a few new Reels features to make it fun and easy for people to find + share more entertaining content: – ‘Add Yours’ Sticker

– IG-to-FB Crossposting

– FB Reels Insights Have a favorite? Let me know 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/RwjnRu5om2 — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) August 16, 2022

In addition to this, Instagram CEO Adam Mosserie announced that the platform has also added the ability for users to cross-post Instagram Reels on Facebook. Users will also be able to see Facebook Reels insights that were not accessible before.