How to add links to your Instagram Stories: Step-by-step guide

Instagram is currently one of the most popular social media apps across the globe, with over a billion downloads on the Google Play Store. Many of us post photos, videos, stories and more to the platform daily to keep our friends and families updated on our daily lives. Whereas, many use it to promote their businesses and brands. One of the most used promotion techniques on the platform is posting links inside of stories, which lead your viewers to target links. Follow the given steps to add links to your Instagram Stories.

Note: Before we start with the steps to add links to Instagram Stories, there are some requirements that need to be fulfilled. These requirements include a minimum count of 10,000 followers and the account should be registered as a Business or Creator account on the platform.

Add links to Instagram Stories: Step-by-step guide

Open the Instagram app and open the add story option.

Take a photo or upload one to your Instagram Story.

Now tap on the Stickers option on the top, to open the stickers tray.

Search for the link sticker inside of the Stories sticker tray.

Tap on the URL option.

Add the required link to the destination, where you want your followers to go.

Tap on Done.

Now share the story.

You can view the story once and follow the link to check if everything is functioning properly or not.

Take note, you can only add one link per story, and not spam a story with multiple links.