How to add your favourite song from Spotify in a Instagram Story

You can not only add songs from Spotify to your Instagram stories but also to your Facebook stories. Here is an easy guide for you.

Image: Pixabay

Instagram is a fairly popular social media platform that is used by millions of people everyday not just for sharing images but also videos. A lot of times, these videos have trending songs from artists all across the globe. If you are wondering how Instagram creators share IGTV videos with an interesting collection of songs, you are not alone. The trick lies in using music streaming services, such as Spotify, while sharing a Story on Instagram. Also Read - Instagram to focus on videos, messaging, transparency, creators in 2022, says Adam Mosseri

So, here we have detailed how Spotify users can use tracks from their favourite artists in their Instagram stories. The process is fairly simple. All you need to do is click a couple of buttons in Spotify and it will lead you to sharing a story on Instagram with the track of your choice. Also Read - Top Instagram features that are inspired by TikTok

How to use a track from Spotify in your Instagram story

Step 1: Open Spotify and search the song that you want to add to your Instagram story. Also Read - From Clubhouse’s Android app to Facebook becoming Meta, here’s how your favourite social media apps changed in 2021

Step 2: Once you find the track that you are looking for, open the track by tapping it.

Step 3: When the track starts playing, scroll to the bottom and tap the Share button.

Step 4: Now you will see various options where you can share the song. The list includes Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, and Twitter among others. You will also see the button that will enable you to copy the link of the song and share it anywhere you want. Tap the Instagram button here.

Step 5: Now, you will see another menu that will let you either share the song as a Story on Instagram or with your close friends in the app. Tap the Your Story option.

Doing so will create a new Story with your favourite track as a sticker. Here, you can add stickers, doodles, captions and other add-ons to your story and share it on Instagram. Once the Instagram story is live, your viewers will see an option to “Play on Spotify” on the upper left corner of their screens.

Published Date: December 30, 2021 2:49 PM IST
  • Published Date: December 30, 2021 2:49 PM IST

