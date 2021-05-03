Just like voter card and PAN card, Aadhaar card is one such document that every citizen of India should have, including babies just born. Aadhaar card is an important document that turns out as an identity and address proof for us Indians. For every work you go for, having Aadhaar card is mandatory. No work happens without it in the country. Also Read - Aadhaar-PAN link deadline: Income Tax website is down; users demand for date extension

If you are trying to apply for Aadhaar card of your newborn upto 5 years of age, UIDAI has made provisions for the same. Parents can now apply for Aadhaar card for their newborn without much effort. In fact, applying for Aadhaar for newborn is much easier than applying for Aadhaar for an adult. There are some criteria that do not apply for children below the age of five.

Here are some criterias

-No biometric data is required if you are applying for Aadhaar for children aged between 0-5 years of age.

-The Aadhaar card of children between the age of 0-5 will be processed and authenticated based on the parents demographic information and photograph.

What happens when these children turn five+? Well, once they turn five, these children will need to get their biometric information such as fingerprint, registered with Aadhaar.

Documents required

-Original birth certificate

-Aadhaar card of any one parent needs to be given

-Original copies of both documents for verification process

How to apply for Aadhaar card for newborn

-To get Aadhaar card for children aged between 0 – 5 years of age you will need to visit the nearest Aadhaar enrollment centre.

-In order to avoid waiting time, you can book an appointment online by heading over to UIDAI website.

-Visit the UIDAI website and click on book appointment option displayed under the ‘Get Aadhaar’ section

-Enter location details there

-Then click on Proceed to Book an appointment

-Select New Aadhaar option

-Enter mobile number and click on Generate OTP option

-Enter your personal details in the respective section and click on proceed option

-Select the time and slot for your appointment at the centre and click on Next

-Verify details and click on submit option to book appointment.

-Head to the centre with all the required documents.